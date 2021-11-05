Earlier this year, Netflix announced its intention to enter the gaming industry. Recently, the video streaming platform has rolled out five new games but here’s the catch: it is just limited to Android devices as of now. The newly announced games are Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop). Also Read - Netflix brings free-to-play games to its Android app worldwide

How to play video games on Netflix

Log in to your Netflix account on any Android device. Tap in the Netflix Games category from the homepage or the games tab. Select the game that you want to play

If you don’t have the games tab yet, you will have to wait, as Netflix is gradually rolling out this feature globally. Notably, the video games are not yet available for iOS users but will be available soon.

All Netflix subscribers can play these games for free on multiple devices. However, these games are not available on kids profiles and will only be limited to adult profiles. Netflix has also announced some games on the platform will be playable offline. The names of such games are not specified yet.

The games released on Netflix are quite casual unlike other players in the industry like Google’s Stadia, Xbox and more. The video streaming platform is planning to expand its gaming array in the near future. As per the blogpost, “Just like our series, films and specials, we want to design games for any level of play and every kind of player, whether you’re a beginner or a lifelong gamer. And we’re just getting started. We’re excited to continue improving our mobile gaming experience and adding to our entertainment offering in the months ahead.”