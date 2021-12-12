Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official Twitter account was hacked for a short period. However, the impact of that will only be revealed with further investigation. Twitter was prompt with the response to restore the account of PM Modi and the tweets that were sent by the hacker were deleted. But what happens if your Twitter account is hacked or compromised in any way? Also Read - PM Modi's official Twitter account hacked for brief period, fake cryptocurrency tweets shared

In case you think you've been hacked and you're unable to log in with your username and password, Twitter has listed two steps that need to be taken immediately:

1. Request a password reset

Reset your password by requesting an email from the password reset form. Try entering both your username and email address, and be sure to check for the reset email at the address associated with your Twitter account.

If you’re able to log in after the password reset, please check if your account has been compromised and re-secure your account.

2. Contact Twitter Support

For users who are not able to reclaim their account even after a password reset, they can contact Twitter Support for help.

You will have to contact Twitter by submitting a Support Request. Be sure to use the email address you associated with the hacked Twitter account; Twitter will then send additional information and instructions to that email address.

While submitting the support request Twitter needs both the username and the date you last had access to your account.

What happens if you don’t have access to verified email or phone number?

If you’ve lost access to the email address that’s linked to your Twitter account, contact your email service provider to try and regain access.

Additionally, if you’ve added your mobile number to your account, you can enter your number on the password reset page and you’ll be presented with the option to reset via SMS.

If you don’t have access to either the verified email or the phone number, Twitter will not be able to help you as it needs to communicate via an official channel like mail or a verified number. If the account remains inactive for a long period, it will be removed from Twitter data base.