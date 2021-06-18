Battlegrounds Mobile India or the Indian version of PUBG Mobile open beta version is now available for players in India. However, the slots are limited at the moment. That’s right, this is a slot-based beta release and Krafton has promised to release more slots in the days to come. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India gameplay first look: PUBG maps, weapons, modes and more

Soon after the release of the Battlegrounds Mobile India beta version, the one question that users had was – whether they can transfer their data from PUBG Mobile global to Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The answer to this is: Yes, you can. Also Read - Is Battlegrounds Mobile India launching today? Explained in 5 points

Due to the slot-based release not everyone has been able to download PUBG Mobile India version dubbed Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI on their Android smartphone. However, if you are one of the lucky ones to be able to download the game and get early access to it, read on to find out how you can transfer data from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India in 10 quick steps. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India gameplay first impressions: Tulsi leaves for added sanskaar

Before getting into data transfer process from PUBG Mobil to BGMI, let’s check how to download the Battlegrounds Mobile India game and get started.

-Head to the Google Play store on your Android smartphone.

-Search for Battlegrounds Mobile India on the Play store.

-Then click on the install option to download the Battlegrounds Mobile India beta version.

You must ensure to connect the phone to a stable WiFi network before starting the installation process. As stated earlier, this is a slot-based beta release and not everyone will be able to download the game at first. Krafton has promised to release more slots in the days to come for people waiting to get access to the game. So, if you haven’t been able to download the beta version yet, wait for some more time.

If you are among the lucky few and were able to get the early access to the Battlegrounds Mobile India, here’s how you can get started. After the installation process is completed, the app will ask you to login. BGMI allows you to login via Facebook, Twitter and also Google Play.

Once that is done, the next screen on the app will provide you with option to transfer your saved data from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Although Battlegrounds Mobile India allows you to log in via Facebook, Twitter, and Google Play, data transfer is limited to Facebook and Twitter only.

How to transfer data from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India

-Open the app and accept the privacy policy

-You will then need to login to the app with your credentials.

-To login you can select Facebook or Twitter and then accept the Terms of Services there.

– Battlegrounds Mobile India will then provide you with ‘Account Data Transfer’ option, tap on YES.

-The next screen will ask for your consent to transfer data to the “New App”, click on YES, PLEASE CONTINUE option.

-The next screen will again ask for your consent and start that data will be transferred from Proxima Beta Pvt. Limited, the operator of PUBG Mobile to Krafton, the operator of Battlegrounds Mobile India. You will need to click on YES option.

-Depending on the option you choose, Facebook or Twitter, the app will redirect you to the login page.

-You will then need to enter the ID and password.

– The next screen will confirm if you agree to transfer your data from Proxima Beta Pvt. Limited to Krafton. Tap on YES option.

-After this, your PUBG Mobile data should be transferred to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Krafton has clarified the data transfer from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India will only be valid till December 31, 2021.