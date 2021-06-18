comscore How to transfer data from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobiles India (BGMI)
  • Home
  • How To
  • PUBG Mobile data transfer to Battlegrounds Mobile India: How to do in 10 quick steps
News

PUBG Mobile data transfer to Battlegrounds Mobile India: How to do in 10 quick steps

How To

Battleground Mobile India beta version is now available for download. The biggest question here is: Can you transfer data from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India? Yes you can and here’s how you can do that.

battlegrounds mobile india

Image: Battlegrounds Mobile India/Twitter

Battlegrounds Mobile India or the Indian version of PUBG Mobile open beta version is now available for players in India. However, the slots are limited at the moment. That’s right, this is a slot-based beta release and Krafton has promised to release more slots in the days to come. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India gameplay first look: PUBG maps, weapons, modes and more

Soon after the release of the Battlegrounds Mobile India beta version, the one question that users had was – whether they can transfer their data from PUBG Mobile global to Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The answer to this is: Yes, you can. Also Read - Is Battlegrounds Mobile India launching today? Explained in 5 points

Due to the slot-based release not everyone has been able to download PUBG Mobile India version dubbed Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI on their Android smartphone. However, if you are one of the lucky ones to be able to download the game and get early access to it, read on to find out how you can transfer data from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India in 10 quick steps. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India gameplay first impressions: Tulsi leaves for added sanskaar

Before getting into data transfer process from PUBG Mobil to BGMI, let’s check how to download the Battlegrounds Mobile India game and get started.

-Head to the Google Play store on your Android smartphone.

-Search for Battlegrounds Mobile India on the Play store.

-Then click on the install option to download the Battlegrounds Mobile India beta version.

battlegrounds mobile teaser

You must ensure to connect the phone to a stable WiFi network before starting the installation process. As stated earlier, this is a slot-based beta release and not everyone will be able to download the game at first. Krafton has promised to release more slots in the days to come for people waiting to get access to the game. So, if you haven’t been able to download the beta version yet, wait for some more time.

If you are among the lucky few and were able to get the early access to the Battlegrounds Mobile India, here’s how you can get started. After the installation process is completed, the app will ask you to login. BGMI allows you to login via Facebook, Twitter and also Google Play.

Once that is done, the next screen on the app will provide you with option to transfer your saved data from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Although Battlegrounds Mobile India allows you to log in via Facebook, Twitter, and Google Play, data transfer is limited to Facebook and Twitter only.

How to transfer data from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India

-Open the app and accept the privacy policy

-You will then need to login to the app with your credentials.

-To login you can select Facebook or Twitter and then accept the Terms of Services there.

– Battlegrounds Mobile India will then provide you with ‘Account Data Transfer’ option, tap on YES.

battlegrounds mobile india

-The next screen will ask for your consent to transfer data to the “New App”, click on YES, PLEASE CONTINUE option.

-The next screen will again ask for your consent and start that data will be transferred from Proxima Beta Pvt. Limited, the operator of PUBG Mobile to Krafton, the operator of Battlegrounds Mobile India. You will need to click on YES option.

-Depending on the option you choose, Facebook or Twitter, the app will redirect you to the login page.

-You will then need to enter the ID and password.

– The next screen will confirm if you agree to transfer your data from Proxima Beta Pvt. Limited to Krafton. Tap on YES option.

-After this, your PUBG Mobile data should be transferred to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Krafton has clarified the data transfer from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India will only be valid till December 31, 2021.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 18, 2021 9:07 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus to stick with OxygenOS despite merger with Oppo: Report

OnePlus Nord CE gets first software update: What s new, how to download

Windows 11 could be a free upgrade for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 PCs

Dell Inspiron 13, 14 and 15 series laptops launched in India: Prices, specs

Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War Season 4: Release date, new map, guns and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India open beta version released: How to download

Battlegrounds Mobile India gameplay first impressions: Tulsi leaves for added sanskaar

Nintendo Direct E3 2021: Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars and more

Top 5 landing spots on the Free Fire Bermuda Map

Explained: Can Twitter get banned in India?

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile data transfer to Battlegrounds Mobile India: How to do in 10 quick steps

How To

PUBG Mobile data transfer to Battlegrounds Mobile India: How to do in 10 quick steps
Battlegrounds Mobile India launching today? Explained in 5 points

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India launching today? Explained in 5 points
Unable to download Battlegrounds Mobile India beta? Don't worry, more slots are coming

Gaming

Unable to download Battlegrounds Mobile India beta? Don't worry, more slots are coming
Battlegrounds Mobile India gameplay first impressions: Tulsi leaves for added sanskaar

Features

Battlegrounds Mobile India gameplay first impressions: Tulsi leaves for added sanskaar
Battlegrounds Mobile India beta download APK link now available: Here's the first look

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India beta download APK link now available: Here's the first look

हिंदी समाचार

Honor 50, Honor 50 Pro और Honor 50 SE फोन्स हुए लॉन्च, 108MP प्राइमरी कैमरा और 12GB तक RAM समेत दिए गए ये स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Samsung Galaxy F22 का सपोर्ट पेज हुआ लाइव, जल्द होगा इंडिया में लॉन्च

Airtel ने लॉन्च किया 456 रुपए का प्लान, Jio के ₹447 वाले पैक से होगी टक्कर

Nokia C30 के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स का हुआ खुलासा, मिलेगी 6000mAh बैटरी

Free Fire Redeem Codes 17 June: मिलेंगे Evolution Stone, सर्फबोर्ड, डाइमंड रोयाल वाउचर और दूसरे रिवार्ड

Latest Videos

Battlegrounds Mobile India open beta version released: How to download

Features

Battlegrounds Mobile India open beta version released: How to download
Realme GT with Snapdragon 888 launches globally, Realme Robot Vacuum accompanies

News

Realme GT with Snapdragon 888 launches globally, Realme Robot Vacuum accompanies
Top 5 landing spots on the Free Fire Bermuda Map

Features

Top 5 landing spots on the Free Fire Bermuda Map
All You Need to Know About Clubhouse: How it Works And Features

Features

All You Need to Know About Clubhouse: How it Works And Features

News

OnePlus to stick with OxygenOS despite merger with Oppo: Report
Mobiles
OnePlus to stick with OxygenOS despite merger with Oppo: Report
OnePlus Nord CE gets first software update: What s new, how to download

News

OnePlus Nord CE gets first software update: What s new, how to download
Windows 11 could be a free upgrade for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 PCs

News

Windows 11 could be a free upgrade for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 PCs
Dell Inspiron 13, 14 and 15 series laptops launched in India: Prices, specs

Laptops

Dell Inspiron 13, 14 and 15 series laptops launched in India: Prices, specs
Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War Season 4: Release date, new map, guns and more

Gaming

Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War Season 4: Release date, new map, guns and more

new arrivals in india

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Best Sellers