comscore PUBG Mobile: Here's how to get that win on Cold Front Survival
  • Home
  • How To
  • PUBG Mobile: Here's how to get that win on Cold Front Survival
News

PUBG Mobile: Here's how to get that win on Cold Front Survival

How To

Players in Cold Front Survival challenge fight against two elements - enemies, and hypothermia.

  • Updated: May 4, 2020 6:48 PM IST
Cold Front Survival 1

With the introduction of the new Arctic Mode or Cold Front Survival on PUBG Mobile, Vikendi just became popular. This new mode is all about extreme survival. Players in this challenge fight against two elements – enemies, and hypothermia. An acute cold environment swiftly brings down body temperatures, making one susceptible to death by hypothermia. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: Mad Miramar changes teased in tour video

To combat the periodical, freezing blizzards blowing over the snowy mountains, players have to find shelter. And keep the fires burning to stay warm. But here’s the catch – the crackling bonfires also give away your exact location on the map. So enemies know where to find you while you are trying to survive the blizzard. Also Read - PUBG Mobile adds Naughty Kitty Set to the Classic Crate

Here’s how to ensure a win on Cold Front Survival

Also Read - PUBG Mobile 'Mad Miramar' update coming on May 7

– The Arctic Mode has you chasing not only the safe zone, but also a safe spot for you to take shelter before the blizzard arrives. So, it is extremely important for you to be fast and speed up on your loot hunt as you forage through locations. There is a ski option available in the game enabling faster movement in the snow. Use it as much as you can because you cannot outpace a blizzard by running. The other advantage of using the snowboard is that you can dodge a bullet by skiing away from your enemy.

– The snowstorm can be used as an opportunity to rush in on unsuspecting enemies waiting for the blizzard to blow over. Look up the map to identify enemy locations indicated by the burning bonfires. Use the heater to maintain body temperature as you step out into the blizzard and move in on your enemies while they are still holed up inside their safe spots. Skills and squad coordination play a critical role here; beware of enemies who might already be waiting to take you down in an ambush.

– The drone is undoubtedly one of the most fun items to use in Cold Front Survival. But one needs to use it intelligently to locate and take down enemies. Launching it from open spaces or rooftops makes you an easy target for snipers. So choose a safe place to begin with. Also, it is recommended that you have your squad member watch your back while you operate the drone. This way you can tackle enemies coming at you from behind. Avoid unnecessary use of the drone since it comes with limited power only and may soon run out of juice.

– Collect items such as branches, warm packs, heaters, and of course, consumables to survive Cold Front Survival. Heat packs are super helpful in maintaining body temperature in case you are caught outside in the blizzard. Then there are the chickens scattered across the map. Shoot and store them till you can cook them on the bonfire during the snowstorm. The meat helps you gain immunity from the cold. Other consumables like energy drink and painkillers are necessary since one needs to restore health frequently in this mode.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 4, 2020 6:46 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 4, 2020 6:48 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Fortnite brings back Star Wars characters and items to the game for a short time
Gaming
Fortnite brings back Star Wars characters and items to the game for a short time
PUBG Mobile: Here's how to get that win on Cold Front Survival

How To

PUBG Mobile: Here's how to get that win on Cold Front Survival

Tecno Spark 5 with quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery launched

News

Tecno Spark 5 with quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery launched

GDC 2020 to be held online as an All-Digital Event

Gaming

GDC 2020 to be held online as an All-Digital Event

Samsung Galaxy S8 series will now get quarterly updates

News

Samsung Galaxy S8 series will now get quarterly updates

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Tecno Spark 5 with quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery launched

Samsung Galaxy S8 series will now get quarterly updates

Intel to buy urban transit company Moovit for $1 billion

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip scores 105 points on DxOMark

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G to launch in India on May 8

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile: Here's how to get that win on Cold Front Survival

How To

PUBG Mobile: Here's how to get that win on Cold Front Survival
Call of Duty Mobile: Season 6 brings an updated Credit Store

Gaming

Call of Duty Mobile: Season 6 brings an updated Credit Store
PUBG Mobile: Mad Miramar changes teased in tour video

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Mad Miramar changes teased in tour video
PUBG Mobile adds Naughty Kitty Set to the Classic Crate

Gaming

PUBG Mobile adds Naughty Kitty Set to the Classic Crate
PUBG Mobile 'Mad Miramar' update coming on May 7

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 'Mad Miramar' update coming on May 7

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी ने लॉन्च की Antibacterial T-shirt, जानिए क्या है कीमत

Huawei Y9s स्मार्टफोन Amazon India पर हुआ लिस्ट, जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Oppo A92 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Xiaomi 108MP कैमरा वाले Mi 10 5G स्मार्टफोन को भारत में इस दिन करेगा लॉन्च

BSNL के ग्राहकों को झटका! कंपनी कम कर दी इस प्लान की वैधता

Latest Videos

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Features

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device
Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features
Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay

Hands On

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay
Best Phones under 40000

Features

Best Phones under 40000

News

Tecno Spark 5 with quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery launched
News
Tecno Spark 5 with quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery launched
Samsung Galaxy S8 series will now get quarterly updates

News

Samsung Galaxy S8 series will now get quarterly updates
Intel to buy urban transit company Moovit for $1 billion

News

Intel to buy urban transit company Moovit for $1 billion
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip scores 105 points on DxOMark

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip scores 105 points on DxOMark
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G to launch in India on May 8

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G to launch in India on May 8