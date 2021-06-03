comscore PUBG Mobile latest update June 3, 2021: How to play PUBG Mobile global version using VPN
How to play PUBG Mobile global version using VPN in simple steps

PUBG Mobile Global version: Here's is a simple step-by-step process you can try to play PUBG Mobile on your smartphone using VPN.

PUBG Mobile, the popular Battle Royale title is banned in five countries including India. The Indian government banned the game on September 2 due to security concerns. While the game has been paused in the country for good, but developer Krafton has now brought an alternative, the Battlegrounds Mobile India. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India version aka Battlegrounds Mobile India launch date tipped for June 18, again

The game is said to release on June 18, but while Krafton confirmed the new BR title to carry PUBG Mobile’s Sanhok and Earngel map, we are yet to know the entire content. If we go by the leaks, the Battlegrounds Mobile India release is still a few weeks away, and in case you are missing the BR excitement, here’s is a simple workaround you can try. Also Read - PUBG Mobile and Garena Free Fire to get banned in this country soon: Report

To play PUBG Mobile you will be needing to use a VPN that keeps your public IP address private and signal to the network that you are connecting via a different location. It bypasses internet blocking and prevents the server from monitoring your online activities. However, finding the right VPN provider is necessary if you don’t want any stutter during the gameplay. We have listed some of the best VPN that you can use to play PUBG Mobile. Also Read - Krafton releases new Battlegrounds Mobile India teaser ahead of official launch

Best VPNs to play PUBG Mobile

Surfshark VPN, NordVPN, ExpressVPN, DNS Changer

How to play PUBG Mobile using VPN

-Install any of the VPNs mentioned above, some of the VPNs require purchasing a plan.

-Pick the plan from the VPN’s web page, enter your mail id, make the payment.

-Once done, open the app on your mobile, sign in with your credentials.

-Select the server you want to connect to. Some VPNs connect automatically to the server depending on the fastest speed. However, some require to manually enter the IP addresses.

-After the setup is complete, open the PUBG Mobile, enter your Facebook, Twitter, or Google Play login details and you are all set to go.

Tiger map (Image: PUBG Mobile)

In case you have somehow uninstalled the game, you can download it via TapTap app. First, download the app from its official site, then look for PUBG Mobile in the search bar. You can either download the Global version or PUBG Mobile KR (Korean version). Once downloaded for the installation process to complete. Alternately, you can download the PUBG Mobile Global APK file via the official site using a VPN app.

While we have provided a simple workaround that you can use to play PUBG Mobile on your mobile phone, we don’t encourage players to try the process especially in the regions where the game is banned. It is recommended to try other alternatives like Call of Duty Mobile or Free Fire that may not bring a similar Chicken Dinner experience but at least you will be able to explore different maps and shoot opponents.

Discretion: PUBG Mobile was banned in India in September last year under Section 69A of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

  • Published Date: June 3, 2021 7:22 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 3, 2021 7:31 PM IST

