PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update: PUBG Mobile Lite's latest update has hit the servers and players can head to Google Play Store. The fresh update brings to the table a new lobby layout, a new loading screen, a new TDM Mode, FPP mode, and some map modifications. While the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update has been released globally, some players may not be able to access it in the app store. In case you are one among them, here's a simple guide on how you can download the latest PUBG Mobile Lite update.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update APK link download on Android

As mentioned earlier, the new PUBG Mobile Lite update has already hit the servers, but you can check external download links in case you aren't able to access the game from the app store. Here's how to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update via APK link.

Step 1: Visit visit PUBG Mobile Lite's official website by clicking on this link.

Step 2: You will find the ‘APK Download’ button on the website, click on it.

Step 3: Once the download is complete, locate the file on your Android mobile and install it. Make sure that you have enabled the ‘Install from unknown source’ option on your Android device.

Step 4: Open the app, once the installation is complete.

Step 5: On completion of the in-game patches, you will be able to try out the latest version of the PUBG Mobile Lite game on your device.

PUBG Mobile Lite, the lighter version of the popular BR title PUBG Mobile was designed for the low specced phones that demand fewer hardware requirements. The game has a file size of 600 MB and can run on 1GB RAM with ease. That said, PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, hence players in the region are required not to try the above process. Krafton has no doubt brought an alternative solution to PUBG Mobile in the country, the Battlegrounds Mobile India with subtle changes and simpler mechanics.