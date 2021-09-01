PUBG: New State pre-registration live, how to pre-register on Android, iOS, get permanent skin

PUBG: New State pre-registration is now live in India. The pre-registration is up on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The new version of the popular BR title is already available globally and it is now making an entry into the Indian gaming community. Also Read - PlayerUnknown Productions splits from Krafton; will be spearheaded by Brendan Greene

The developer cited that PUBG: New State will launch as a freemium game both for Android and iOS users. Since its inception, the game managed to grasp over 32 million pre-registrations globally, except for users in India, China, and Vietnam. Also Read - PUBG New State India pre-registration now live, game to launch around October 8

PUBG: New State- how to pre-register in Android, and iOS

Those interested can head to Google Play Store (if you have an Android device), or Apple App Store (those with iOS devices) and search for PUBG: New State to pre-register. On tapping the ‘Pre-register’ button you will be prompted to tick on the notify option and select ‘Install when available’ which will automatically install the stable build when it is launched. Notably, the game will also auto-install on devices connected with Wi-Fi. Upon successful registration, players will get a permanent Limited Vehicle skin. Also Read - PUBG Mobile data transfer to Battlegrounds Mobile India to stop for Facebook users: Here's why

PUBG: New State- Changes, features, and more

PUBG: New State will be ahead of time and set in 2051 years past the vanilla title that is set in around modern times. The game will bring a refreshing map Troi and include a host of futuristic weapons, vehicles including drones, and deployable combat shields. The new version is expected to bring in-game customization options that will allow players to modify their weapons within combat (Apex Legends has it).

PUBG: New State’s second Alpha Test is just around the corner. Pre-downloads for iOS Alpha Testers have been re-opened on Testflight. Krafton has already announced the participants selected for the second test. Reports suggest that the futuristic version of the popular BR title will be available on both platforms later this year.