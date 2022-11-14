comscore How to share Wi-Fi password from iPhone: Step-by-Step Guide
News

Quickly share Wi-Fi password from iPhone with others: Here's how

How To

Apple allows you to share your Wi-Fi password with others so that your friends don't have to manually type it.

Highlights

  • Apple allows sharing of Wi-Fi passwords with others.
  • The feature is available for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS High Sierra.
  • Sharing Wi-Fi passwords with others from your iPhone is the easiest.
Share Wi-Fi password with others

Although short, Sharing your Wi-Fi password with your friends can be a tiring process, especially if you keep changing your passwords every now and then. Also Read - Apple supplier Foxconn plans to quadruple workforce at India iPhone factory

However, Apple allows you to quickly share your home/office Wi-Fi password with other iOS users without them having to manually type it. This makes the whole process of sharing password convenient and easy. Also Read - How to turn off auto-correct on your iPhone, Android smartphone: A step-by-step guide

You can share Wi-Fi passwords quickly with iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks. All you need to do is follow a few simple steps and keep certain things in mind. Also Read - Tata to hire up to 45,000 women workers at its Apple iPhone components plant

Share Wi-Fi password from iPhone with other iOS users

Before starting, make sure that you are running the latest version of iOS on both devices. Having the latest version of iOS installed is always good as you may not see any differences while following the steps below.

Things to keep in mind: 

  • For this feature to work, you must have the other iPhone’s/iPad’s contact or email saved on your device.
  • Turn off the personal hotspot on both devices, in case it’s turned on.
  • Keep the other device nearby yours in order to get this working quickly.

Once you are ready, follow the steps below

Step 1: Make sure you are connected to your home/office/hotel Wi-Fi password.

Step 2: Now, tell the other person to head to their iPhone’s/iPad’s Settings and look for the home/office/hotel Wi-Fi network.

Step 3: Once they are able to see the home/office/hotel Wi-Fi network, ask them to connect to it by tapping on it.

Step 4: Now, you should get a pop-up asking you to share your password. Tap on Share Password.

Once you tap on Share Password, the other person’s iPhone/iPad will be automatically connected to your home/office/hotel Wi-Fi network.

With this, you eliminate the need to actually reveal your Wi-Fi password to others. And as said above, it’s convenient for everyone since it’s a one-tap process.

  • Published Date: November 14, 2022 5:03 PM IST
