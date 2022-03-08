RBI has introduced a new payment method for Indian citizens. This payment method will not require any internet connection. Making payment via UPI has already been available via the USSD method. However, this new payment method will be easier to follow. The govt has also introduced a new DigiSaathi platform which will answer all questions about digital payments. Also Read - Garmin Instinct 2 smartwatch series with solar charging support, 'unlimited battery life' and more

Reserve Bank of India has introduced this new digital payment system to target over 40 crore feature phone users in the country. NPCI has named this new method 123Pay for UPI payment. This new method opens up numerous digital payment options to users across the country. Also Read - 5 influential Indian women leaders who are empowering the technology industry

How to register for the new service?

Similar to how smartphone users activate their UPI transactions, feature phone users will also have to use their bank debit cards to link their bank account with their feature phone. They will then have to set a UPI PIN code. Once that is done, there are four new options using which the users can carry out both financial and non-financial transactions. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F23 with Snapdragon 750G SoC launched in India

What are the new methods of payment?

During the launch ceremony of Deptury RBI Governor T Rabi Shankar explained how the new 123Pay method will work for feature phone users.

Apps on UPI phones: Similar to their smartphone counterparts, now feature phones will also support some UPI apps. The details about the applications have not been revealed yet. The method of paying by app is expected to have an experience similar to popular UPI apps on smartphones.

IVR-based or voice-based UPI transaction: In order to access this method, the user will need to call on the IVR number. On the call, an automated voice will direct the user to the right option. You will have options such as: Money Transfer, LPG Gas Refill, Fastag Recharge, Mobile Recharge, EMI Repayment and Balance Check. You will just have to enter the right option and then select the number you want to make the payment to. In the final step, you just need to enter the amount and the UPI pin.

Sound-based payment: This is a method that is almost unheard of in the payment space. Feature phones will transfer money using sound waves. In the demo video, RBI shows a small smart speaker-like device that can act as the receiver. The user will just need to tap on the machine to make the payment after entering their UPI pin.

Missed call-based transaction: Missed call method is also an option where you just have to give a missed call. In order to get the options to make various financial and non-financial transactions. This method will be similar to the IVR-based technique.