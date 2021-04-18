comscore RCB vs KKR IPL 2021 Match Livestream today: How to watch IPL match on Disney+ Hotstar for free without subscription
News

RCB vs KKR IPL match today: How to watch livestream on Disney+ Hotstar for free without subscription

How To

RCB vs KKR IPL Match Livestream Today Online: Here's how to watch livestream on Disney+ Hotstar for free without subscription.

kkr vs rcb (1)

Indian Premier League or IPL 2021 is ongoing and today’s face off is between RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders). The T20 match today will begin at 3:30PM. Similar to last year, cricket enthusiasts will be able to watch the IPL match live on mobile, television, as well as laptop. Each and every IPL match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar video streaming platform. Also Read - MI vs SRH, IPL 2021 match livestream: How to watch for free on your phone, PC

If you have Disney+ Hotstar subscription you will be able to watch all IPL match in the 2021 session for free. However, if you don’t have the subscription, will need to take up a subscription plan. There are three Disney+ Hotstar plans available in India including Rs 399/ year VIP plan, Rs 299/ month premium plan and Rs 1499/ year premium plan. Also Read - PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2021 match livestream: How to watch for free on Disney+ Hotstar

If you don’t want to buy any of the subscription plan, there are other ways to watch the IPL 2021 session for free as well. Several Jio, Vodafone-Idea and Airtel plans come with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Let’s take a look at these recharge plans right here. Also Read - 5 best Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans with free Disney+ Hotstar to watch IPL 2021 livestream

Reliance Jio plans with free Disney+ Hotstar

Rs 401 Jio plan: It offers access to unlimited calls, 3GB of data per day, and 100 free SMSes daily for a validity of 28 days.

Rs 598 Jio plan: This prepaid plan offers benefits such as: unlimited calls and 2GB of data per day for a validity period of 56 days.

Rs 777 Jio plan: This plan offers 1.5 of data per day along with unlimited calls for 84 days of validity. It also offers an extra data bandwidth of 5GB with this plan.

Rs 2599 Jio plan: This plan offers 2GB of data per day along with unlimited calls for a validity period of 365 days. It also offers an extra data usage of 10GB.

Rs 499 Cricket plan: This plan offers a total of 84GB data for a validity period of 56 days.

Vodafone-Idea plans with free Disney+ Hotstar

Rs 401 Vodafone-Idea plan: The Rs 401 plan offers unlimited voice calls, 100GB data for a validity period of 28 days.

Rs 601 Vodafone-Idea plan: It offers unlimited voice calls, 200GB of data for a validity period of 56 days.

Rs 801 Vodafone-Idea plan: It provides unlimited voice calls and 300GB data for a validity period of 56 days.

Rs 501 Vodafone-Idea plan: It offers 75GB data for a validity period of 56 days.

Airtel plans with free Disney+ Hotstar

Rs 401 Airtel plan: The plan offers 30GB data, Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year for a validity period of 28 days.

Rs 448 Airtel plan: It offers 3GB data per day, Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year for a period of 28 days.

Rs 599 Airtel plan: The Airtel Cricket plan offers 2GB data per day, Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year with a validity period of 56 days.

Rs 2698 Airtel plan: The Airtel Cricket plan offers 2GB data per day, Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year. It comes with a validity period of 365 days.

  Published Date: April 18, 2021 2:10 PM IST

Best Sellers