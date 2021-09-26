RCB vs MI IPL match today at 7pm: How to watch online for free

RCB vs MI IPL 2021 match livestream: There are two IPL 2021 matches taking place today. At 2PM, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will compete at the Dubai International Stadium. Following this match, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will fight against one another at 7:30PM IST. The toss will happen at 7PM. Also Read - CSK vs KKR IPL match today at 2PM: How to watch online for free

To watch today's IPL match between CSK vs KKR, click here. The match between RCB and MI will also be hosted at Dunai International Stadium following all COVID-19 guidelines. Only limited audiences are allowed to enter the stadium.

How to watch RCB vs MI IPL 2021 online for free

Similar to all matches, today's RCB vs MI IPL match will stream live on Disney+ Hotstar platform and also on Star Sports Network. To watch these matches you will need to subscribe to these platforms.

In India, there are three Disney+ Hotstar subscription plans available starting at Rs 499 and going up to Rs 1499. The plans include — Rs 499 annual plan, Rs 899 annual plan, and Rs 1499 annual plan. To watch IPL 2021 matches, simply head over to the Disney+ Hotstar website and select the plan that suits your requirement.

However, if you do not wish to purchase a Disney+ Hotstar subscription plan, there’s an option to get the mobile membership for free for one year with select Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea prepaid and postpaid plans. To access Disney+ Hotstar free of cost, you can simply recharge your number with a suitable plan.

This is the second innings of Vivo IPL 2021. To recall, the Indian premier league was suspended after the 29th match due to the rising COVID-19 cases earlier this year.