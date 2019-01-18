comscore
  • Home
  • How To
  • How to run two WhatsApp, Telegram or Facebook accounts on Realme C1
News

How to run two WhatsApp, Telegram or Facebook accounts on Realme C1

How To

The Realme C1 does not include ‘Clone Apps’ feature, but here’s a workaround.

realme c1 review front

In just seven months since beginning smartphone operations, Realme has already launched five devices. The Realme C1, which is an entry-level smartphone, packs a lot of features – such as dual rear cameras, a notched display, and big battery among others; something that you won’t find on competing smartphones. However, it being an entry-level smartphone, some features like a fingerprint scanner are missing.

The Realme C1 is a dual SIM smartphone, and most devices that include dual SIM functionality also come with dual apps or clone apps feature. It allows you to run two WhatsApp, Telegram or Facebook accounts on one device – out of which one could be linked to your personal number or profile, and other to the official number. However, the same feature has been missing from the Realme C1.

Watch: Realme U1 First Look

On Realme community forum, the Realme clarified that won’t be implementing ‘Clone Apps’ feature. “The reason is due to the shortage of RAM. Clone Apps itself needs RAM to run in the background, and so require the applications which have been cloned,” the company said. Yet, if you still looking for a way to run two WhatsApp, Telegram or Facebook accounts on your Realme C1, there is a neat trick to do it.

How to run multiple WhatsApp, Facebook accounts on your Android smartphone

Also Read

How to run multiple WhatsApp, Facebook accounts on your Android smartphone

There are apps like Parallel Space, Dual Space and 2Accounts to name a few, that are free to download from Google Play Store. Install one of these apps, and after giving the required permissions, you can setup the second WhatsApp or Facebook or Telegram account. Do note that these apps show ads from time to time, so it could get a little annoying at times.

Realme C1 Review: A 'real' threat to the Redmi 6A and Zenfone Lite L1

Also Read

Realme C1 Review: A 'real' threat to the Redmi 6A and Zenfone Lite L1

Also, every time you want to access the other account, you will have to open the app (say Parallel Space), and then run the app. I tried it on the Realme C1, and while the Clone Apps feature works, it does slow down the phone a bit, which as Realme said, is due to shortage of RAM.

You Might be Interested

Realme C1

Realme C1

6999

Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 450 octa-core SoC
13M + 2MP
  • Published Date: January 18, 2019 4:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Redmi Note 7 deliveries reportedly delayed in China due to production accident
thumb-img
News
OnePlus 'Assured Upgrade' program launched; discounts and cashback on OnePlus 6T
thumb-img
Deals
Flipkart Republic Day sale starts January 20: Top electronics deals
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 update rolling out

Sponsored

Most Popular

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Review

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Google working with Unity on 'Android Game SDK' to help flourish gaming on the platform

Shinco set to launch a 65-inch Android-powered smart 4K LED TV in India for Rs 49,990

Huawei's smart Panoramic camera launched in China: Features and price

Xiaomi Poco F1 MIUI 10 update brings 960fps super slow-motion

Android Q leak video shows system-wide 'Dark Theme', permissions UI, privacy controls and desktop interface

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to run dual WhatsApp, Telegram or Facebook accounts on Realme C1

How To

How to run dual WhatsApp, Telegram or Facebook accounts on Realme C1
A look at fraudulent messages shared on WhatsApp

News

A look at fraudulent messages shared on WhatsApp
WhatsApp developing sticker integration with third-party keyboards like Google Gboard

News

WhatsApp developing sticker integration with third-party keyboards like Google Gboard
Facebook kills over 300 Russia-linked fake accounts, Pages

News

Facebook kills over 300 Russia-linked fake accounts, Pages
PSA: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro at Rs 11 is a scam that is going viral

News

PSA: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro at Rs 11 is a scam that is going viral

हिंदी समाचार

डीटल के LED TV अब स्नैपडील पर भी हुए उपलब्ध

अमेजन और फ्लिपकार्ट पर 5 हजार रुपये तक सस्ते मिलेंगे Vivo के ये स्मार्टफोन

Flipkart Republic Day सेल 20 जनवरी से होगी शुरू: लैपटॉप से लेकर इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेगा डिस्काउंट

शाओमी रेडमी 6A और रेडमी 6 को मिली नई सिक्योरिटी अपडेट

शाओमी ने PUBG को टक्कर देने के लिए पेश किया सर्वाइवल गेम, ऐसे करेें डाउनलोड

News

Google working with Unity on 'Android Game SDK' to help flourish gaming on the platform
News
Google working with Unity on 'Android Game SDK' to help flourish gaming on the platform
Shinco set to launch a 65-inch Android-powered smart 4K LED TV in India for Rs 49,990

News

Shinco set to launch a 65-inch Android-powered smart 4K LED TV in India for Rs 49,990
Huawei's smart Panoramic camera launched in China: Features and price

News

Huawei's smart Panoramic camera launched in China: Features and price
Xiaomi Poco F1 MIUI 10 update brings 960fps super slow-motion

News

Xiaomi Poco F1 MIUI 10 update brings 960fps super slow-motion
Android Q leak video shows system-wide 'Dark Theme', permissions UI, privacy controls and desktop interface

News

Android Q leak video shows system-wide 'Dark Theme', permissions UI, privacy controls and desktop interface