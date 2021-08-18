comscore Realme GT 5G, Master Edition, Realme Book Slim India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price and specs
News

Realme GT 5G, Master Edition, Realme Book Slim India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price and specs

How To

Realme GT 5G, Master Edition, Realme Book Slim to launch in India today. Here's how you can watch the event live, what to expect from it and more.

Realme GT

Realme will be hosting a virtual launch event today, where it will launch the Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition and Realme Book Slim. The Realme Book Slim will be the company’s first laptop, whereas, the Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition are its latest flagship 5G smartphones. The vanilla edition will be powered by the Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition and the Master Edition will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. Also Read - Realme GT 5G will be the cheapest Snapdragon 888 smartphone yet, company confirms

Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition, Realme Book Slim India launch: How to watch livestream

Realme will be hosting its Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition and the Realme Book Slim virtual launch event at 12:30 PM IST today. The event will be livestreamed via the company’s official YouTube channel and its official Facebook page. Also Read - Best smartphones with 6000mAh battery to buy in August 2021: Asus ROG Phone 5, Redmi 9 Power and more

Apart from the India launch, the company will also be hosting a launch event for the Realme Book in China. The Realme Book is just expected to be a rebranded Realme Book Slim. Also Read - Best gaming phones on a budget: From Poco to Motorola, here are the best offerings

Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition, Realme Book Slim: Expected price

Realme GT 5G is already available in China and is priced at Yuan 2,799 (approximately Rs 32,100) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device is expected to be launched at a similar price point in India.

Realme GT Master Edition comes with a starting price of Yuan 2,399 (approximately Rs 27,500) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant in China. India pricing of this device is expected to be a bit lower.

Realme Book Slim is expected to launch for over Rs 55,000 in the country. However, initial reports suggested that the device might have a starting price of Rs 40,000.

Realme Book Slim: Expected specifications

Realme Book Slim will sport a 2K resolution 3:2 aspect ratio display with a 100 percent sRGB colour gamut. The laptop is expected to be made available in an 11th-Gen Core i3 variant and an 11th-Gen Core i5 variant. The device will come with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage. The company has already teased that it will deliver up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Realme GT 5G price in India, Realme GT 5G specifications, Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition price in India, Realme GT Master Edition specifications, Realme GT Master Edition, Realme Book Slim price in India, Realme Book Slim specifications, Realme Book Slim, Realme

Realme GT 5G: Specifications

The Chinese variant of the Realme GT 5G sports a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own Realme UI skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that will support 65W fast charging.

The device features a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel wide angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, it sports a 16-megapixel sensor for taking selfies. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and a USB Type-C port.

Realme GT Master Edition: Expected specifications

Realme GT Master Edition sports a 6.43-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. This also runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s Realme UI on top. All of this is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

This also comes with a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, it features a 32-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 18, 2021 9:36 AM IST

