How to record screen on Samsung, Redmi, Realme, other Android phones

Google introduced a screen recording feature with the Android 4.4 KitKat, available through third-part apps which require devices to have root access. The tech giant made it more accessible through an updated API with the Android 5.0 Lollipop in 2014.

Smartphones today have become so smart that you can easily take screenshots from them. You need to press both the volume button and the power button. However, the smartness of your smartphone is not limited to this. You can also do screen recording from your android smartphone. Also Read - Nothing to reportedly launch its first smartphone in 2022: Details here

Google introduced a screen recording feature with the Android 4.4 KitKat, available through third-part apps which require devices to have root access. The tech giant made it more accessible through an updated API with the Android 5.0 Lollipop in 2014. Although screen recording applications were available in Android prior to Lollipop and KitKat, they could only work with rooted phones. Also Read - Top 5 mobile Milsim games to try in October 2021

But to record screen in a new android smartphone, there is no need to root the phone, but it is possible only through application. A screen recorder for Google’s mobile OS was introduced in Android 11, but companies including Samsung, LG, and OnePlus have their feature versions. Also Read - YouTube to add new audio features in coming months: List of features

The process of screen recording across all the devices is the same, with few tweaks. You need to pull down the notification bar from the top Screen to view quick settings on your smartphone. Tap the Screen Recorder icon and permit the device to record the Screen.

Screen recording step-by-step

  1. Swipe down twice from the top of your screen.
  2. Tap Screen record option
  3. Swipe right to find it.
  4. If it’s not there, tap Edit and drag Screen record to your Quick Settings.
  5. Choose what you want to record, and tap Start. The recording begins after the countdown.
  6. To stop recording, swipe down from the top of the Screen
  7.  Tap the Screen recorder notification
  8. Find screen recordings
  9. Open your phone’s Photos app
  10. Tap Library
  11. Go to Movies to watch screen recording
