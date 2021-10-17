Smartphones today have become so smart that you can easily take screenshots from them. You need to press both the volume button and the power button. However, the smartness of your smartphone is not limited to this. You can also do screen recording from your android smartphone. Also Read - Nothing to reportedly launch its first smartphone in 2022: Details here

Google introduced a screen recording feature with the Android 4.4 KitKat, available through third-part apps which require devices to have root access. The tech giant made it more accessible through an updated API with the Android 5.0 Lollipop in 2014. Although screen recording applications were available in Android prior to Lollipop and KitKat, they could only work with rooted phones.

But to record screen in a new android smartphone, there is no need to root the phone, but it is possible only through application. A screen recorder for Google's mobile OS was introduced in Android 11, but companies including Samsung, LG, and OnePlus have their feature versions.

The process of screen recording across all the devices is the same, with few tweaks. You need to pull down the notification bar from the top Screen to view quick settings on your smartphone. Tap the Screen Recorder icon and permit the device to record the Screen.

Screen recording step-by-step