Reliance Jio: How to set caller tune on your smartphone

If you want to change the coronavirus alert caller tune to some fun or mesmerizing tune, then there are four methods to do that. So, you basically need to activate JioTunes, which is currently being offered to Jio customers free of cost. A Reliance Jio user can set a caller tune using the MyJio app, IVR, or by SMS. Interestingly, the telecom operator even allows you to copy JioTune from another Jio customer. Also Read - Jio launches new Rs 598 plan with Hotstar Annual VIP subscription ahead of IPL 2020 season

In case you can’t find a particular song in the MyJio app, then you can try setting the caller tune using the JioSavan app. Though, the company says that its JioTunes library has a 4 lakh plus collection of songs from which you can choose your JioTune. Read on to know more about how you can set a caller tune on Jio. Also Read - Jio likely to launch affordable Android phones in India by Dec 2020: Report

Watch: OxygenOS 11: First Look

How to set a caller tune on Jio?

Method 1

Step 1: Download the MyJio app from Google Play Store or App Store. Also Read - Vodafone Idea now rebranded as Vi in India to take on Jio and Airtel

Step 2: Open the MyJio app and select ‘JioTunes’ from useful links.

Step 3: Listen to preview and select ‘Set as JioTune.’

Step 4: Get confirmation screen and SMS on the activation.

Method 2

Step 1: Dial 56789 from the Jio number on which you wish to set the JioTune.

Step 2: Select the song of your choice from the Top Songs to set as your JioTune.

Method 3

Step 1: Send an SMS with the first 3 words of the song/film/album of your choice to 56789 (toll-free).

Step 2: You will receive an SMS with the list of songs matching your input. You also get instructions on how to set the song of your choice as your JioTune. Alternatively, you can SMS “JT” to 56789 and follow the instructions.

How to copy JioTune of another Jio user?

Step 1: Press * (star) before the call is answered.

Step 2: You will then receive an SMS to confirm your consent.

Step 3: You need to reply to this SMS with ‘Y’ within 30 minutes and the selected JioTune will be activated on your Jio number