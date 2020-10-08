comscore Reliance Jio JioPostPaid Plus: How to get this service
News

Reliance Jio JioPostPaid Plus: How to get this service

How To

The Reliance Jio PostPaid Plus plans come with a starting price of Rs 399. For the same price, you will get 75GB data per month, and free access to popular video streaming subscriptions.

  Updated: October 8, 2020 6:19 PM IST
jio 2

Reliance Jio recently introduced its JioPostPaid Plus to woo customers. The good news is those planning to get JioPostPaid Plus service don’t need to pay for the security deposit if they are already a postpaid user of any operator. The telecom operator has a “carry-forward your credit limit” feature for this. However, if you are a prepaid user and want to move to JioPostpaid Plus, then you will have to give the security deposit. For the base plan, you will be required to pay Rs 500 and the charges for other plans are a bit higher. Also Read - Vodafone Idea prepaid and postpaid plans to cost more

Reliance Jio PostPaid Plus plans

The Jio PostPaid Plus plans come with a starting price of Rs 399. For the same price, you will get 75GB data per month, and free access to popular video streaming subscriptions. These include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and JioSaavn. The plan also includes 200GB rollover data, unlimited voice, and SMS benefits. The Rs 599 plan comes with all these benefits. The only thing is you get 100GB data per month and one additional SIM card with family plan. The same is also the case with other plans. Also Read - Jio launches in-flight data and voice calling plans for Postpaid Plus users

The company has only increased data and bundled SIM cards. So, with Rs 799 JioPostPaid Plus plan, you will get 150GB data and two additional SIM cards with family plan. The plan also includes the other benefits mentioned for the base plan. With plans starting from Rs 999, the limit for rollover data goes up to 500GB and you get 200GB per month. The Rs 1,499 JioPostPaid plan offers 300GB data and unlimited voice and data in US and UAE. Also Read - Jio Postpaid Plus detailed: Free OTT apps subscription, data rollover, free in-flight Wi-Fi and more

Jio postpaid users: How to get JioPostPaid Plus

Step 1: You need to save 88-501-88-501 number on your phone and then open WhatsApp.

Step 2: Send ‘Hi’ to the mentioned number and you will get a reply in return.

Step 3: You will be asked to share your mobile number and postpaid bill of your existing operator. You just need to follow the instructions on the screen, and complete the process of verification. After that, a Jio Postpaid Plus SIM will be delivered to your home delivered for free of cost.

Jio prepaid users: How to get JioPostPaid Plus

If you are prepaid user and willing to move to this postpaid service, then you just need to call 1800-88-99-88-99. If you take my advice, I would say the best way to get this service is to visit a nearby Jio Store or Reliance Digital store to perfectly complete document work and collect the SIM card at that moment. You can also get the SIM via official online Jio website.

  Published Date: October 8, 2020 6:17 PM IST
  Updated Date: October 8, 2020 6:19 PM IST

Instagram now uses AI to hide offensive comments

News

Instagram now uses AI to hide offensive comments

