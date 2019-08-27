Reliance JioFiber: How to check availability and enroll

Reliance JioFiber or previously known as JioGigaFiber, the home broadband service is all set to commercially launch on September 5. Reliance Jio, the telecommunications giant behind the service formally announced the service at the Reliance Industries AGM 2019. The company shared details about the commercial rollout of the JioFiber along with many other services in the pipeline. Reliance has been testing JioFiber in beta stage for about a year now. As part of the announcement at the AGM, Mukesh Ambani revealed that Reliance has received more than 15 million registrations from over 1,600 towns in last one year.

The company did not reveal the exact details about the tariff plans for JioFiber at the AGM. However, the commercial launch is just about a week away so we will just have to wait and watch. The only thing that Reliance revealed is that the plans will start from Rs 700. The plans will go all the way up to Rs 10,000 depending on the bandwidth as well as the data allowance. In addition, it also revealed the JioFiber Welcome Offer during the AGM announcement.

As previously reported, users will get a free HD or 4K TV along with a 4K set-top box. Given that the launch is around the corner, this is a good time to share how one can enroll for JioFiber service. In addition, one should also be aware if their locality is among the first the received the JioFiber service.

Reliance JioFiber availability

As noted previously, interested users need to contact the company through their helpline number to check about availability. The company will let you know if your area or locality is among the first ones to get access to JioFiber service. It is worth noting that Reliance Jio needs approval from the housing society or township to make the service available. Users can only get the setup after the necessary approval.

In addition to JioFiber service, users will also get fixed-line phone service. As part of this, users can then activate the JioFixedVoice or Jio Home Phone service with the MyJio app. It is worth noting that users will have to purchase their own landline equipment to use the fixed-line phone service. Beyond this, enrolling for the service is quite easy. As noted previously, users need to follow a couple of simple steps.

Register for Reliance JioFiber service

1. Users need to visit Reliance JioFiber Registration website at https://gigafiber.jio.com/registration.

2. Once one the website, users need to enter their address for the connection, full name, mobile number, and email ID.

3. After this, users need to click on “Generate OTP” to verify the service request. As the end, users need to clarify if they are submitting the service on behalf of a township of RWA. However, this part is optional.

4. In the end, Reliance Jio will send an executive at the address to verify all this information.