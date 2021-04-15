RR vs DC, IPL 2021 match livestream: How to watch for free

IPL 2021, RR vs DC: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be taking on Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match just like all the IPL matches this year and last year will have no in-person attendance allowed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The match will begin at 7:30 PM and the toss will be flipped 30 minutes before. Also Read - How to watch IPL 2021 live match online for free

Like every year, IPL live broadcasting rights have been snagged up by the Star network, with all IPL 2021 matches streaming live on Star Sports. Digital streaming rights for the same have been acquired by Disney+ Hotstar. Here we will check out how you can stream today’s match between RR and DC live on your smartphone, Smart TV or PC. Also Read - How to watch India vs England T20 series matches live for free with Disney+ Hotstar

RR vs DC, IPL 2021 match live on Disney+ Hotstar

All IPL 2021 matches including today’s RR vs DC match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar OTT service. They will be accessible to all premium subscribers of the platform, free subscribers will be able to view 15 minutes of the match without any interruption. The Disney+ Hotstar is currently available on the web, Android, iOS and on the Amazon Fire TV stick. Also Read - Chinese smartphone brand Vivo returns as title sponsor for IPL 2021

Disney+ Hotstar VIP is priced at Rs 399 per year and it gives users access to all local content, sporting events and Hotstar originals. Disney+ Hotstar Premium gives customers full access to all content and is priced at Rs 299 per month and or Rs 1,499 per year.

How to watch RR vs DC, IPL 2021 match live for free

All the three major telecom service providers in India, including Airtel, Vi and Reliance Jio, offer customers a complimentary subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP with select plans. Here we will be taking a look at all the plans you can get a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription.

Airtel

Airtel along with its Rs 448 and Rs 499 prepaid plans offers its customers a complementary Disney+Hotstar VIP subscription for one year. Apart from this, both the plans offer customers access to Airtel Xstream Premium and Amazon Prime Video also.

Vi (Vodafone Idea)

Vi along with its Rs 401 and Rs 399 plan offer customers access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for free. The Rs 399 plan also comes with a complimentary Amazon Prime membership.

Reliance Jio

Jio also along with its Rs 399 and Rs 401 prepaid recharge packs provides customers with a complimentary Disney+Hotstar VIP subscription. The Rs 399 plan is also bundled with a complimentary subscription to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.