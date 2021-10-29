comscore Samsung Galaxy M52 available at Rs 5,000 discount: Here’s how to avail, check price, discounts
  • Home
  • How To
  • Samsung Galaxy M52 5G gets massive discount ahead of Diwali: How to avail and where to buy
News

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G gets massive discount ahead of Diwali: How to avail and where to buy

How To

Keeping in mind the festival of Diwali, Samsung has cut the price of its Samsung Galaxy M52 5G. Now you can buy this smartphone at a low price. The smartphone was debuted in India last month with a price tag of Rs 29,999.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

During the festival period, several smartphone manufacturers bring special sales and discounts on their products to provide maximum benefit. This festive season, smartphone manufacturer Samsung has reduced the price of its latest 5G phone. Keeping in mind the festival of Diwali, Samsung has cut the price of its Samsung Galaxy M52 5G. Now you can buy this smartphone at a low price. The smartphone was debuted in India last month with a price tag of Rs 29,999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to soon launch in Brazil; appears on official website

It is also important to note that Samsung has announced the price cut on its Samsung Galaxy M52 5G for offline markets and on company’s official site. Hence it will not be reflecting on online stores. The company has made available the offer from October 28 to October 31. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy F42 5G first sale in India today: Festive discounts, price

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Also Read - Phones launched in India this week: Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Motorola Edge 20 Pro and more

Samsung Galaxy M52 offers and discounts

The recently launched Galaxy M52 is available in offline stores at a discount of Rs 5,000. Hence, the 6GB+128GB storage variant which was launched at Rs 29,999 will now be available at Rs 24,999. Whereas the 8GB+128GB will be priced at Rs 26,999 down from Rs 31,999. The same discounted price is reflected on Samsung’s website as well. Interested buyers can head to website and buy the Galaxy M52 from Samsung’s online store. The phone is available in Blazing Black and Icy Blue color options.

Amazon deals and discounts

The smartphone is also available on Amazon at Rs 25,999 for 6GB+128GB. You can get 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1250 on ICICI bank credit card transactions. Additionally, you will also get 10 percent back up to Rs 100 on using Amazon Pay UPI. Prime Members can avail 6 months screen replacement along with up to Rs 15,000 off on exchange.

Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display, Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top, a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro shooter, and 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging. Upfront, the device gets a 32MP camera for video calling and selfies.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Sensors on the phone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: October 29, 2021 10:23 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy M52

Samsung Galaxy M52

29999

Android 11
Monster 6nm Snapdragon™ 778G
64MP+12MP+5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Amazon user orders iPhone 12, gets Vim soap and Rs 5: Know what happened
News
Amazon user orders iPhone 12, gets Vim soap and Rs 5: Know what happened
Why did Zuckerberg change Facebook s name to Meta?

News

Why did Zuckerberg change Facebook s name to Meta?

Asus plans to start local manufacturing in India, in talks with EMS players

Laptops

Asus plans to start local manufacturing in India, in talks with EMS players

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to soon launch in Brazil; appears on official website

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to soon launch in Brazil; appears on official website

Sony sold 13.4 million PlayStation 5 consoles to date: Details here

Gaming

Sony sold 13.4 million PlayStation 5 consoles to date: Details here

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Battlegrounds Mobile India Dune crossover: How to get Dune-themed pan, parachute, and other rewards

Amazon user orders iPhone 12, gets Vim soap and Rs 5: Know what happened

Facebook is now called Meta, announces CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Why did Zuckerberg change Facebook s name to Meta?

Asus plans to start local manufacturing in India, in talks with EMS players

350 million Airtel users at risk of KYC fraud: How to identify these scams, tips to stay safe

If WhatsApp chats are end-to-end encrypted, how celebs are getting in the soup?

Here are the top 5 features of upcoming JioPhone Next

Instagram Reels Tutorial | How to make Trending Instagram Reels

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Part 2: All you need to know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to soon launch in Brazil; appears on official website

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to soon launch in Brazil; appears on official website
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy F42 5G first sale in India today: Festive discounts, price

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy F42 5G first sale in India today: Festive discounts, price
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G launched in India with price starting at Rs 29,999

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G launched in India with price starting at Rs 29,999
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G launch on Amazon today: Check expected specs, price in India

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G launch on Amazon today: Check expected specs, price in India
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G launching in India on September 28, release on Amazon website

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G launching in India on September 28, release on Amazon website

हिंदी समाचार

Honor X30 Max और Honor X30i फोन बड़े डिस्प्ले के साथ हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

क्या WhatsApp, Instagram और Facebook ऐप का भी नाम बदल जाएगा, जानें डिटेल

Facebook ने बदला अपना नाम, अब Meta होगा नई पहचान

PUBG 14.2 अपडेट हुआ रोल आउट, गेम में आया Taego मैप और DBNO फीचर

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किए वायरलेस इयरबड्स और स्मार्टवॉच, दोनों हैं बजट डिवाइस

Latest Videos

iPhone 12, Mi 11X Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro: 5 best camera phones to buy this Diwali 2021

News

iPhone 12, Mi 11X Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro: 5 best camera phones to buy this Diwali 2021
Google Pixel 4a is available with Rs 6,000 discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale

News

Google Pixel 4a is available with Rs 6,000 discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale
Sony Xperia Pro-i Launched in India at Rs 1,34,679 | Is it a Good Camera Smartphone ?

News

Sony Xperia Pro-i Launched in India at Rs 1,34,679 | Is it a Good Camera Smartphone ?
How to delete your Instagram account permanently in easy steps

News

How to delete your Instagram account permanently in easy steps

News

Battlegrounds Mobile India Dune crossover: How to get Dune-themed pan, parachute, and other rewards
Gaming
Battlegrounds Mobile India Dune crossover: How to get Dune-themed pan, parachute, and other rewards
Amazon user orders iPhone 12, gets Vim soap and Rs 5: Know what happened

News

Amazon user orders iPhone 12, gets Vim soap and Rs 5: Know what happened
Facebook is now called Meta, announces CEO Mark Zuckerberg

News

Facebook is now called Meta, announces CEO Mark Zuckerberg
Why did Zuckerberg change Facebook s name to Meta?

News

Why did Zuckerberg change Facebook s name to Meta?
Asus plans to start local manufacturing in India, in talks with EMS players

Laptops

Asus plans to start local manufacturing in India, in talks with EMS players

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers