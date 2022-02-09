Samsung is conducting its launch event Galaxy Unpacked 2022 tonight. The event will be, for obvious reasons, conducted virtually. While you have a lot of standard live-streaming options, in form of YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Samsung is offering the chance to view the event live in the metaverse. Also Read - Valentine's Day offers announced on Nothing Ear 1, Dizo Watch, Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 and more

Is it tough to enter the metaverse?

While metaverse still seems like a niche area, the process isn't really that complicated at all. In order to completely experience the metaverse, you definitely need a few extra things. However, there is a 'Guest' option that gives you a comparable experience without the taxing process of downloading other software and creating new accounts.

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event in the Metaverse?

-In order to experience the Samsung event live within the Metaverse, you will need to visit Decentraland. The Decentraland platform is a virtual space that uses Blockchain technology to operate.

-Once you visit Decentraland, you’ll see an Explore option on the top right of the page. Once you click on that, you’ll see two options: ‘Play using your wallet’ and ‘Play as guest’.

-Play using your wallet: In order to use this option you will need to create a MetaMask wallet or log-in using your existing one. If you use this option, you will be able to purchase NFTs and other digital assets at the event.

-Play as Guest: This is the more simple version and you just have to sign in by providing your name. Once you enter Decentraland, you’ll get to customize your avatar in multiple ways. You will then be dropped outside the Samsung 837X venue for the event.