Samsung is all set to host its Galaxy Unpacked event today i.e. August 10. At the event today, the company is planning to launch two foldable smartphones that include Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. In addition to this, Samsung will also launch Galaxy Watch 5 series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro TWS earbuds at the event today.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event: How to watch it live

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will kick off at 6.30 pm IST today. You can catch the livestream on the company’s YouTube channel or social media handles. You can also tap on the livestream link embedded below to catch the live updates.



Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event: What to expect

Galaxy Z Flip 4 expected specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is likely to come with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel with FHD+ (1080 x 2640 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is likely to come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

The foldable phone might come with a 1.9-inch secondary panel that has HD+ (512 x 260 pixels) resolution. It is expected to have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

For photography, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 might feature a dual camera setup on the back with a 12MP main lens having OIS support. It is likely to be assisted by another 12MP ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field of view. On the front, it might feature a 10MP selfie snapper.

At the helm, the handset is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The device might house a 3,700mAh battery, which will be an upgrade from the 3,300 in its predecessor. The fast charging is likely to be upgraded to 25W wired charging. It will also have 15W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 expected specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is likely to will come with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ display with 2176 x 1812 pixel resolution, Dynamic AMOLED panel that has a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It might also come with a 6.2-inch secondary display with HD+ resolution, likely 2316 x 904 pixels resolution. It will be an Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) with a 23.1:9 aspect ratio. This screen will also support a 120Hz refresh rate.

The foldable smartphone is expected to feature a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main OIS-supported lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom and OIS support. It has a 10MP camera on the front and a 4MP Under-display camera inside the foldable screen.

It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. The handset is likely to be equipped with a 4,400mAh battery that supports 25W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Series 5 expected specifications

Samsung has quietly confirmed the presence of three of the Galaxy Watch Series 5 models, as listings of the Galaxy Watch 5 models were spotted on Samsung’s official website in Europe. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series will come with a Pro model instead of a Classic model. As per the renders revealed by the leaker Evan Blass recently, the Pro model does have some design similarities to the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

As per the previous report, the Watch 5 Pro will debut in limited color options including Black and Gray Titanium. The vanilla Watch 5 series, on the other hand, will arrive in multiple colorways. The renders confirmed three shades – White, Black, and Blue.

Other than this, the Watch 5 series will boot on wearOS 3.5 and it will be themed by Samsung’s OneUI Watch 4.5. The series will have a 5 ATM water resistance rating, GPS support, and will come in both LTE and Bluetooth variants.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro expected specifications

A leak earlier this year suggested Samsung’s next flagship earbuds would come in three colours, namely, Graphite, White, and Bora Purple. There were some renders, too, in which the design of the earbuds was revealed. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro may go for a design different from the Galaxy Buds 2. They are still going to follow the in-ear design but the overall body may be curvier than what we see on the existing Galaxy Buds 2.