Samsung MWC 2021 tonight: How to watch livestream, Galaxy Watch 4 and more expected

Samsung will be hosting its Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021 event today. The event will be held virtually and will be streamed free of cost for everyone to watch. During the event, the company is expected to launch a new smartwatch and other products. It is also being speculated that the company will offer us a glimpse at the upcoming models expected to launch later in the year. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 goes on sale in India today: Is this the best phone under Rs 15,000?

When is the Samsung MWC 2021 event? How to Watch

Samsung at MWC 2021 virtual event will kick off at 10:45 PM IST and will be streamed live via the company’s official YouTube channel and the Samsung Newsroom site. Also Read - Beware! Minecraft new mods disguised as malware can steal your precious credentials

Also Read - WhatsApp likely to bring voice note waveforms, forward in-app sticker packs for Android

Samsung MWC 2021 event: What to expect

Samsung has already confirmed it will be unveiling its next-gen smartwatch at the event. The smartwatch could be powered by the new operating system being developed by Google and Samsung in collaboration, which was announced at the Google I/O developers conference earlier this year.

According to previous reports, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 could sport a circular build and feature a bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) sensor for monitoring body composition. The device is said to come with GPS support, 5ATM water resistance, MIL-STD 810G durability and Gorilla Glass DX+ protection.

Apart from that, the company has also revealed that it will be showcasing improvements to its One UI Android skin. This part will focus on how the company is looking to improve security in its IoT products.

Alongside the next-gen smartwatch, the company is expected to provide us with a first look at the co-developed Wear OS. The new operating system will reportedly provide users with better battery life and performance. It is also being said to add support for newer apps and watch faces.

Samsung is also expected to provide us with a glimpse of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the new Galaxy Tab S8 series, during the event.