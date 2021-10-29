comscore How to use, save and share Instagram reels audio
How to save and share audio from Instagram reels

Users can not only save the audio but also save the entire page that consists of reels with one particular audio. These pages can be shared with their friends on the platform.

Instagram introduced the popular reels feature on its platform last year. The social media app also allows users to save audio in the reels for later use. Users can not only save the audio but also save the entire page that consists of reels with one particular audio. These pages can be shared with their friends on the platform. Notably, the ability to save, share and use Instagram audio is now available for both iOS and Android users. Also Read - Instagram Link Stickers share in Stories now available for everyone: Here's how to use it

Here are a few simple steps that you can take to save and share Instagram reel audio. Also Read - Facebook, Instagram might witness a 45 percent drop in teenage users over the next two years: Report

How to save, share audio from Instagram reels

  1. Play the concerned reel whose audio you want to save or share
  2. Select the audio name at the bottom left corner of the screen, you will be directed to the audio page
  3. In the top right corner, you will see share and save icons
  4. At the bottom, you will see the “use audio” option
  5. To share or save the audio, tap on the three dots placed at the bottom right corner of the reel
  6. You will see options “save” and “share”

To see the saved audio, all you need to do is go to the Instagram music library that is located in the reels section. You will see a few categories including the “saved” option along with “for you”, “pop” and other categories. The saved reels and audio pages can be accessed directly from the “saved” option on the main menu.

For the unversed, last night at the Connect event 2021, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced to change Facebook’s name to Meta. Users must note that the name change has been for the parent company and not for any of the products served by the company, namely Instagram, Facebook app, Messenger, WhatsApp, among others.

  Published Date: October 29, 2021 8:41 PM IST

Best Sellers