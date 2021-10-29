Instagram introduced the popular reels feature on its platform last year. The social media app also allows users to save audio in the reels for later use. Users can not only save the audio but also save the entire page that consists of reels with one particular audio. These pages can be shared with their friends on the platform. Notably, the ability to save, share and use Instagram audio is now available for both iOS and Android users. Also Read - Instagram Link Stickers share in Stories now available for everyone: Here's how to use it

Here are a few simple steps that you can take to save and share Instagram reel audio. Also Read - Facebook, Instagram might witness a 45 percent drop in teenage users over the next two years: Report

Also Read - WhatsApp violates Indian users' rights by denying dispute resolution claims Centre

How to save, share audio from Instagram reels

New Reels features 👀 🔉Save Audio → save sounds to create with whenever you want 🙋‍♀️ Share Audio Pages → share all the Reels that use a specific piece of audio over DM 🎶Audio Browser → search through new sections like For You and Trending pic.twitter.com/4lw1g2Vbrb — Instagram (@instagram) October 8, 2020

Play the concerned reel whose audio you want to save or share Select the audio name at the bottom left corner of the screen, you will be directed to the audio page In the top right corner, you will see share and save icons At the bottom, you will see the “use audio” option To share or save the audio, tap on the three dots placed at the bottom right corner of the reel You will see options “save” and “share”

To see the saved audio, all you need to do is go to the Instagram music library that is located in the reels section. You will see a few categories including the “saved” option along with “for you”, “pop” and other categories. The saved reels and audio pages can be accessed directly from the “saved” option on the main menu.

For the unversed, last night at the Connect event 2021, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced to change Facebook’s name to Meta. Users must note that the name change has been for the parent company and not for any of the products served by the company, namely Instagram, Facebook app, Messenger, WhatsApp, among others.