State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that its customers can now get basic information about their accounts via WhatsApp. The WhatsApp banking services by SBI allow users to check their account balance and view the mini statements.

This announcement was made by the bank recently on Twitter. The caption read, "your bank is now on WhatsApp. Get to know your account balance and view the mini statement on the go."

How to check bank balance via WhatsApp

To register yourself for the SBI banking service, you need to send “SMS WAREG A/c No” to 91 72 0893 3148 from your registered mobile number. Now that you have registered, simply send a “Hi” text on 90 2269 0226 You will then see a text:

Dear Customer,

Welcome to SBI Whatsapp Banking Services!

Please choose from any of the options below.

1. Account Balance

2. Mini Statement

3. De-register from WhatsApp Banking

4. Choose the option that you want to go ahead, type it (lfor example: “1”) and press send.

You will then see the required information on your display. For the unversed, banks including ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, IDFC First Bank, and Axis Bank already offer this WhatsApp service to their customers.

The State Bank of India already offers WhatsApp-based services to its credit card holders. These customers can check their reward points, unpaid balance, account overview and more via the Meta-owned messaging app.

To get this information, the SBI credit card users need to send an “OPTIN” text on WhatsApp on 90 0402 2022. Here also the same steps will be followed as before. However, this will only work if you have registered yourself for the service. For registration, SBI credit card users need to make a missed call from their registered mobile number to 80 8094 5040.