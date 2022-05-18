comscore How to reset your SBI internet banking password
News

SBI online: Forgot your internet banking password? Here’s how to reset it

How To

Did you forget your SBI internet banking password? Here is a step-by-step guide of how you can reset it.

SBI

The State Bank of India (SBI) enables users to access a lot of services online. From accessing their account related information to accessing other services, SBI customers can do plenty via SBI’s online platform. But with so many services and online platforms comes the issue of remembering endless usernames and passwords. With this comes the possibility of forgetting passwords, which in turn can lead users to not access their accounts. Also Read - SBI warns customers of phishing scam: Here’s how to protect yourself

SBI gives its users three attempts to enter the correct passwords to their accounts and log-in their profiles. On exhausting these attempts, SBI users will be locked out of their accounts. If you have forgotten your SBI internet banking password, fret not, as the bank does allow you to reset your internet banking password. This ensures that you are never locked out of your account. Also Read - SBI Bank customers beware! New fake SBI Yono SMS can steal your money

So, if you too have forgotten your SBI online banking password, here is a step-by-step guide of now you can reset your password and starting using SBI’s online services. Also Read - Hero Electric to offer discount on electric scooters as part of new partnership with SBI 

How to reset your SBI internet banking password

Step 1: Visit SBI’s net banking portal.

Step 2: Go to the Login page and then click on the “Forgot Login Password” option.

Step 3: Now, you will be directed to a drop-down menu. Here, select “Forgot My Login Password” and then click on the “Next” button.

Step 4: Now, you will be asked to fill in your details such as your username, bank account number, date of birth and mobile number among other things. Fill in these details and hit submit.

Step 5: Once you have submitted all the details, you will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number.

Step 6: Enter this OTP at the specified location on screen.

Step 7: Now you will see a drop-down menu with options to set a new login password. Here, select the “Change login password using profile password” option.

Step 8: Enter the new password and then confirm it by retyping it. And you’re done!

Now that you have reset your SBI online banking password, you can start using the service with your updated login password.

  Published Date: May 18, 2022 4:25 PM IST

