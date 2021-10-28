comscore How to make UPI payments via camera app on Samsung phones
How to make UPI payments via QR code using your Samsung phone

Samsung has announced that the QR Scan feature is now available across the Galaxy Z series, Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note20 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy M series, Galaxy A series and Galaxy F series.

Samsung has announced that select Samsung users will now be able to make digital payments by scanning UPI QR code directly from the native camera app. Additionally, users will also have a new Scan QR option from the quick panel on the phone. According to the company, the Scan QR feature is now live on Samsung Pay compatible devices. Also Read - Samsung to roll out cloud gaming service on Tizen smart TVs

Samsung Galaxy M51 Also Read - Facial recognition payments just around the corner, but is it a safe mode for transactions

This Scan QR feature is currently live on Samsung Pay compatible devices. Also Read - PhonePe announces that all of its UPI transfers online or offline will be free for all users

How to scan UPI QR codes from the camera app on Samsung phones

  1. Make sure that you have the latest software update on your smartphone
  2. Go to the camera app and scan the UPI QR code
  3. Choose an option from “Samsung Pay” and “Samsung Pay Mini”
  4. Finish the payment by entering the required amount and your UPI PIN

To use the QR Scan option, all you need to do is tap on the “scan QR code” option in the notification bar that will open the camera interface. Now just point the camera towards the QR code and proceed as per the instructions.

As per a statement by Sanjay Razdan, Senior Director, Samsung India, “At Samsung, our mission is to make everyday life easier for our users by providing unique & innovative experiences when they make payments through Samsung Galaxy devices. Since the launch of Samsung Pay, we have constantly innovated and added user-centric features such as UPI, Wallets, Gift Cards, Fastag recharge and Bill Payments. We are excited to expand our footprint in digital payment by introducing a whole new experience for our users to make payments while using the camera and Quick Panel.”

Best Sellers