comscore How to schedule an Instagram live session
News

How to schedule live video on Instagram

How To

Recently, tipster Alessandro Paluzzi hinted that users who host a live broadcast on Instagram will soon have an option to set a moderator for the session. This moderator will have the ability to manage comments during the live session.

insta live

Instagram has introduced a handful of features this year including Remix for Reels, Shopping option, new stickers for links, public threads and so on. To make the platform more user-friendly, Instagram will now allow users to schedule their live streams. Users will be able to schedule them from 1 hour to 90 days in advance, including a reminder for it. This can help creators create buzz about any event by posts, countdowns and more 90 days in advance. Also Read - Instagram, TikTok scams targeting youngsters with ransomware, bots and more: Report

Also Read - Here's how you can save yourself from intruders spying on you on Instagram

Notably, users will get reminders for this live broadcast 24 hours and 15 minutes before the event. Here are the quick steps that you can follow to schedule your live broadcast. Also Read - Using Instagram to connect with friends? Beware! Your chats may be at risk

How to schedule live videos on Instagram

  1. Open the Instagram app and swipe right in Feed and scroll to the “Live” option at the bottom
  2. Select the “Schedule” option on the left
  3. Enter the details like the video title and start time of the broadcast
  4. Once done, tap on “Schedule live video”

You can edit the timing and title of the video by following steps 1 and 2 and then selecting the three dots icon in front of the scheduled live broadcast. Users will also have an option to cancel the broadcast.

Recently, tipster Alessandro Paluzzi hinted that users who host a live broadcast on Instagram will soon have an option to set a moderator for the session. This moderator will have the ability to manage comments during the live session.

For the unversed, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has announced that the Meta-owned photo-sharing platform is testing a new feature for its users called “Take a Break”. This opt-in feature will allow users to get a reminder to take a break from scrolling. This feature can really help people with Instagram addiction. According to Mosseri, users will be able to set the reminder after specific time intervals: 10, 20 or 30 minutes.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 25, 2021 7:24 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 25, 2021 7:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Airtel, VI prepaid plans price hike: Few hours left to save up to Rs 500 on recharge pack
Telecom
Airtel, VI prepaid plans price hike: Few hours left to save up to Rs 500 on recharge pack
How to schedule an Instagram live session

How To

How to schedule an Instagram live session

Motorola G51 5G price, launch time tipped in new leak

News

Motorola G51 5G price, launch time tipped in new leak

Nothing Ear 1 gets a temporary price cut on Flipkart: Here's the new price

News

Nothing Ear 1 gets a temporary price cut on Flipkart: Here's the new price

Oppo ColorOS 12 review

Reviews

Oppo ColorOS 12 review

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro Earphones to be Launched in India

Motorola G51 5G price, launch time tipped in new leak

Nothing Ear 1 gets a temporary price cut on Flipkart: Here's the new price

Oppo ColorOS 12 review

moto g31 Launching soon India

Can cheaper air purifiers handle Delhi s severe" air pollution level?

Understanding Indian Govt's latest cryptocurrency ban bill announcement

Why it makes no sense to buy a Rs 15,000 phone in India right now

Top 5 55inch Smart TVS under 50,000

How to invest in EV charging stations for some passive income

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to schedule an Instagram live session

How To

How to schedule an Instagram live session
Instagram, TikTok scams targeting youngsters with ransomware, bots and more: Report

News

Instagram, TikTok scams targeting youngsters with ransomware, bots and more: Report
Here's how you can save yourself from intruders spying on you on Instagram

How To

Here's how you can save yourself from intruders spying on you on Instagram
Using Instagram to connect with friends? Beware! Your chats may be at risk

Apps

Using Instagram to connect with friends? Beware! Your chats may be at risk
Want do download Instagtram videos on desktop and phone: This is how you do it

How To

Want do download Instagtram videos on desktop and phone: This is how you do it

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire में आएगा Money Heist का ट्विस्ट, OB31 का इंडियन सर्वर कैलेंडर हुआ लीक

नोकिया के 4 नए फोन जल्द होंगे लॉन्च, रेंडर्स और डिजाइन का चला पता

WhatsApp Tricks: अगर आप किसी खास कॉन्टैक्ट से छिपाना चाहते हैं अपना WhatsApp Status तो जानें तरीका

फ्री फायर में आएगा एक नया मैप, पिक्चर्स, लोकेशन्स समेत कुछ डिटेल्स हुए लीक

Tecno Spark 8 का नया वेरिएंट हुआ लॉन्च, सस्ते में गेमिंग प्रोसेसर के साथ मिलेगी 5000mAh बैटरी

Latest Videos

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro Earphones to be Launched in India | BGR India

News

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro Earphones to be Launched in India | BGR India
moto g31 Launching soon India | Price and Features Revealed

News

moto g31 Launching soon India | Price and Features Revealed
JioPhone Next smartphone available for purchase in India at Rs 6,499 | Know all specs and features

News

JioPhone Next smartphone available for purchase in India at Rs 6,499 | Know all specs and features
Redmi Note 11T 5G phone to feature 33W pro fast charging system: Other confirmed specs and features

News

Redmi Note 11T 5G phone to feature 33W pro fast charging system: Other confirmed specs and features

News

Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro Earphones to be Launched in India
News
Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro Earphones to be Launched in India
Motorola G51 5G price, launch time tipped in new leak

News

Motorola G51 5G price, launch time tipped in new leak
Nothing Ear 1 gets a temporary price cut on Flipkart: Here's the new price

News

Nothing Ear 1 gets a temporary price cut on Flipkart: Here's the new price
Oppo ColorOS 12 review

Reviews

Oppo ColorOS 12 review
moto g31 Launching soon India

News

moto g31 Launching soon India

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers