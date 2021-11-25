Instagram has introduced a handful of features this year including Remix for Reels, Shopping option, new stickers for links, public threads and so on. To make the platform more user-friendly, Instagram will now allow users to schedule their live streams. Users will be able to schedule them from 1 hour to 90 days in advance, including a reminder for it. This can help creators create buzz about any event by posts, countdowns and more 90 days in advance. Also Read - Instagram, TikTok scams targeting youngsters with ransomware, bots and more: Report

How to schedule live videos on Instagram

Open the Instagram app and sw ipe right in Feed and scroll to the “Live” option at the bottom Select the “Schedule” option on the left Enter the details like the video title and start time of the broadcast Once done, tap on “Schedule live video”

You can edit the timing and title of the video by following steps 1 and 2 and then selecting the three dots icon in front of the scheduled live broadcast. Users will also have an option to cancel the broadcast.

Recently, tipster Alessandro Paluzzi hinted that users who host a live broadcast on Instagram will soon have an option to set a moderator for the session. This moderator will have the ability to manage comments during the live session.

ℹ️ #Instagram will allow you to add only one moderator to the live video. pic.twitter.com/KasM5jrLQG — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) November 13, 2021

For the unversed, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has announced that the Meta-owned photo-sharing platform is testing a new feature for its users called “Take a Break”. This opt-in feature will allow users to get a reminder to take a break from scrolling. This feature can really help people with Instagram addiction. According to Mosseri, users will be able to set the reminder after specific time intervals: 10, 20 or 30 minutes.