Instagram is one of the most popular social media applications, used by millions of users globally. The photo-sharing app gained wide popularity in India soon after the ban on TikTok, in the year 2022.

The Meta-owned photo-sharing app offers a wide range of features and one of them is the Instagram story. Users can upload photos or videos on their stories and also know who viewed them. Contacts/followers can also react to stories.

The story usually shows the list of people who viewed it. But, if you want to check someone's Instagram Story without them knowing, there are two ways to do that as well. Let's take a look at the three ways that will allow you to view someone's story on Instagram without them knowing that you have done that.

How to secretly view Instagram Story #Method 1

Step 1: Turn on Airplane mode on your phone

Step 2: Now, you can view the story and the user will not know that you have done so.

The method works as Instagram automatically preloads several stories to enable instant viewing even when the phone isn’t connected to a stable network.

How to secretly view Instagram Story #Method 2

Step 1: Turn off your mobile data/WiFi

Step 2: You will be able to view the Instagram story and the user will not know about it.

How to secretly view Instagram Story #Method 3

There are several third-party apps and websites that allow users to view someone’s Instagram Story secretly. One of them is the Chrome IG Story.

Step 1: You can install the ‘Chrome IG Story‘ Chrome Extension

Step 3: Open the Instagram web version and login with your credentials.

Step 2: Once the process is followed, you will be able to view the Instagram story without appearing in the view list.

It should be noted that such apps/websites are not particularly secure. So, you must use them at your own risk.