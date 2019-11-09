comscore How to enable WhatsApp fingerprint lock on Android
WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature arrives on Android, here is how to activate it

Using the WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature, you can now keep your chats safe from prying eyes. Here is how to setup the authentication feature.

Popular instant messaging client, WhatsApp, has constantly been adding new features to make the platform better. The company is working on rolling out dark mode, and it recently added new emojis. WhatsApp will also soon start streaming Netflix trailer videos within the app. With the coming updates, Google Assistant will soon be able to make WhatsApp audio and video calls. Now, to keep prying eyes away from your chats, the company has introduced WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature.

The feature was already available on iOS for quite some time now, and the feature just made it to Android. The WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature works on smartphones with capacitive sensor, and also on the ones with in-display sensor. Here is how to setup and activate fingerprint lock authentication on Android.

How to enable WhatsApp fingerprint lock on Android

Step 1: To begin with, open WhatsApp, tap three dots on the top right and then tap on Settings.Open WhatsApp and go to Settings

Step 2: Now, go to Accounts, then tap on Privacy and at the bottom, you will find the Fingerprint Lock option. Tap on that and then toggle Unlock with fingerprint.Tap on Accounts and Privacy

Step 3: Now, set the duration after which you want to use the fingerprint lock. There are three options to choose from – Immediately, after one minute and after 30 minutes. There is also an option to preview hide text messages in notification panel. If you want complete privacy, ensure that the toggle is ticked off.Set duration

That’s it, the WhatsApp fingerprint lock feature is now set. In an ideal scenario, I would recommend setting the duration to “immediately.” So, every time the screen is locked, the fingerprint lock will get active. For more how to’s and such tips and head over to our dedicated section here. Do feel free to drop in a comment down below if you have any doubts.

  • Published Date: November 9, 2019 10:27 AM IST

