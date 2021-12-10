Different apps are coming up with different creative ways to show a round up of the year, now that we have entered the last month of this unforgettable year. Just like Spotify Wrapped, Instagram has rolled out a Playback 2021 feature where users will be able to see 10 random Stories that they put up this year. Notably, they just include the Stories and not the posts. Also Read - How to archive and unarchive posts on Instagram: In simple steps

Users will have an option to edit, add or remove these Stories along with different formats of “2021”. This feature will pop up when they open the mobile app that will invite them to create a Playback and share it with friends. To make their own Playback, users can even tap on the 2021 sticker of the Playback Stories shared by their friends. Also Read - Upcoming WhatsApp features to look forward to in 2022: Communities, Message Reactions, and more

According to Instagram, this feature will only be available for a few weeks so that the users can “celebrate and reflect on 2021 ahead of the New Year”. Also Read - Facebook will now help you earn money with its new professional mode: How to use

For the unversed, Instagram users usually used to share their top nine most-liked posts in a grid via a third-party app. This grid was shareable on feed and Stories on the platform. Since users like this grid format, chances are that the photo-sharing platform might roll out a similar feature this year.

To vote for other categories, click here.

Recently, Instagram announced on Twitter, “We want people to have meaningful control over their experience. We’ve been experimenting with Favorites, a way for you to decide whose posts you want to see higher up, and we’re working on another option to see posts from people you follow in chronological order.”

The company has also rolled out customisation options for the newly launched Link sticker. Users can now change the text and colour of the sticker while using it on their stories. The Link sticker is used to share the direct links of websites on Instagram Stories.