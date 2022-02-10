comscore How to watch full episodes of Shark Tank India for free
  Shark Tank India: How to watch the Best Moments of Season 1
Shark Tank India: How to watch the Best Moments of Season 1

Overall, Shark Tank India has 35 episodes aired between December 20, 2021, and February 4, 2022. The show was aired on channel SET India by Sony Entertainment Television and is now available for binge watch on OTT platform SonyLIV.

The Indian business reality show, Shark Tank India, based on an American reality show called Shark Tank has gained much popularity in the country. For the unversed, the show has seven investors called “Sharks” who listen to the business idea of the entrepreneurs and offer them deals. This time, 198 startup ideas were pitched during the show, out of which 67 ideas landed a deal from the investors.

In season 1 of the show, the seven Sharks are BharatPe Managing Director and Co-Founder Ashneer Grover, Shaadi.com Founder and CEO Anupam Mittal, Boat Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer Aman Gupta, MamaEarth Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ghazal Alagh, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Executive Director Namita Thapar, Lenskart Co-Founder and CEO Peyush Bansal, and Sugar Cosmetics Co-Founder and CEO Vineeta Singh.

Overall, the show has 35 episodes aired between December 20, 2021, and February 4, 2022. The show was aired on channel SET India by Sony Entertainment Television and is now available for binge watch on OTT platform SonyLiv. Season 1 of the show has now come to an end now.

How to watch the Best Moments of Shark Tank India Season 1

If you are planning to watch full episodes of season 1, they can watch it online on SonyLIV. However, viewers need to have a premium subscription to the OTT platform.  For the unversed, SonyLIV does not offer a free trial period. As for the subscription cost, it has a Rs 299 per month plan, a Rs 699 worth plan for 6 months and a Rs 999 plan for 12 months.

If you do not want to spend money to watch the show, you can head to the MX Player platform where viewers can watch it but with advertisements.

SET India’s YouTube channel also has a playlist of the full episodes of Shark Tank India season 1. Viewers can also watch this YouTube playlist to watch the best moments of the entire season.

  Published Date: February 10, 2022 2:15 PM IST
  Updated Date: February 10, 2022 2:17 PM IST

