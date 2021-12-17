Simple safety tips to avoid being a victim to online shopping scams

Online shopping has become our go-to option for buying the most basic of things like toothpaste and even something as big as a car. However, the growing number of people moving to digital payments and digital transactions has just increased the risk of getting defrauded or scammed. There are certain ways in which buyers can enjoy the benefits of ordering online while staying completely safe. Also Read - Here is the reason why #iPhoneScam is trending on Twitter

People new to online shopping can easily fall prey to scams like buying fake digital gift cards or making purchases from what might turn out to be a fake company. Before starting with the purchases, it is important to look at the things you can do to keep yourself more secure. Here are a few simple things that can lead to safer shopping experience:

Delete your password

Weak passwords are the entry point for most attacks. According to software giant Microsoft, there are a whopping 579 password attacks every second. Where possible, remove your password completely and choose an alternate, more secure form of authentication.

Turn on multifactor authentication (MFA)

If an account or service offers multifactor authentication (MFA), turn it on. If someone else tries to log into your account, you will be able to thwart the attempt when you are notified with a text, email, or other chosen method. MFA can block most of the password attacks.

Don’t fall for too-good-to-be-true offers

We all need to be extra vigilant about scams that may prey on our desires to shop online. It can be easy to miss the details when we see an ad for what we want with a “guaranteed delivery” offer. Before you click, hover over any suspicious links to see if the web address matches what’s mentioned in the message. Look for any weird spellings, extra letters, or other telltale signs.