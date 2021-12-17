comscore Simple safety tips to avoid being a victim to online shopping scams
  • Home
  • How To
  • Simple safety tips to avoid being a victim to online shopping scams
News

Simple safety tips to avoid being a victim to online shopping scams

How To

People new to online shopping can easily fall prey to scams like buying fake digital gift cards or making purchases from what might turn out to be a fake company

online-shopping

Online shopping can be a tricky business if you don't follow basic safety principles

Online shopping has become our go-to option for buying the most basic of things like toothpaste and even something as big as a car. However, the growing number of people moving to digital payments and digital transactions has just increased the risk of getting defrauded or scammed. There are certain ways in which buyers can enjoy the benefits of ordering online while staying completely safe. Also Read - Here is the reason why #iPhoneScam is trending on Twitter

People new to online shopping can easily fall prey to scams like buying fake digital gift cards or making purchases from what might turn out to be a fake company. Before starting with the purchases, it is important to look at the things you can do to keep yourself more secure. Here are a few simple things that can lead to safer shopping experience: Also Read - Beware! Fraudsters using duplicate accounts for Facebook scam

Delete your password

Weak passwords are the entry point for most attacks. According to software giant Microsoft, there are a whopping 579 password attacks every second. Where possible, remove your password completely and choose an alternate, more secure form of authentication. Also Read - PSA: WhatsApp scam is asking users for their verification codes and it's fake

Turn on multifactor authentication (MFA)

If an account or service offers multifactor authentication (MFA), turn it on. If someone else tries to log into your account, you will be able to thwart the attempt when you are notified with a text, email, or other chosen method. MFA can block most of the password attacks.

Don’t fall for too-good-to-be-true offers

We all need to be extra vigilant about scams that may prey on our desires to shop online. It can be easy to miss the details when we see an ad for what we want with a “guaranteed delivery” offer. Before you click, hover over any suspicious links to see if the web address matches what’s mentioned in the message. Look for any weird spellings, extra letters, or other telltale signs.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 17, 2021 9:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

India climbs up the ladder, ranks fourth in most spammed country list: Truecaller
Telecom
India climbs up the ladder, ranks fourth in most spammed country list: Truecaller
Simple safety tips to avoid being a victim to online shopping scams

How To

Simple safety tips to avoid being a victim to online shopping scams

How to send money to bank account using WhatsApp

How To

How to send money to bank account using WhatsApp

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 developer drop NFTs following severe criticism, will Ubisoft follow suit?

Gaming

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 developer drop NFTs following severe criticism, will Ubisoft follow suit?

Snap Lens on the Year list announced: Here's a walk through the memory lane of Snapchat 2021

Apps

Snap Lens on the Year list announced: Here's a walk through the memory lane of Snapchat 2021

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

India climbs up the ladder, ranks fourth in most spammed country list: Truecaller

Simple safety tips to avoid being a victim to online shopping scams

Future Aadhaar Cards May Use Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 developer drop NFTs following severe criticism, will Ubisoft follow suit?

Snap Lens on the Year list announced: Here's a walk through the memory lane of Snapchat 2021

How to save on Netflix, Disney+ Hotastar and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions

Omicron effect: How tech companies are preparing for the new COVID variant

Instagram New Feature Tutorial

Govt approves Rs 76K crore for boosting manufacture of chips, displays

BMW iX Launched in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Simple safety tips to avoid being a victim to online shopping scams

How To

Simple safety tips to avoid being a victim to online shopping scams
Indian govt warns parents about online gaming addiction

Gaming

Indian govt warns parents about online gaming addiction
You can soon shop on Twitter during a livestream

Apps

You can soon shop on Twitter during a livestream
Beware! a user lost Rs 50,000 by scanning a QR code, here are the tips to save yourself

Features

Beware! a user lost Rs 50,000 by scanning a QR code, here are the tips to save yourself
Beware! Scammers are using Google ads for stealing cryptocurrency

News

Beware! Scammers are using Google ads for stealing cryptocurrency

हिंदी समाचार

Instagram ने नए साल से पहले दिया अपने यूजर्स को स्पेशल गिफ्ट, पेश किए कुछ बेहद खास फीचर्स

आज के फ्री फायर रिडीम कोड में मिलेंगे ये जबरदस्त आइटम

iQOO U5 और iQOO U5x के लॉन्च से पहले ही हुआ लगभग सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन्स का खुलासा, जानें खास बातें

BGMI और Spider-Man: No Way आए साथ, एक और क्रॉसओवर हुआ टीज

Free Fire New Age: 17 जनवरी तक होंगे बहुत सारे मजेदार Events और मिलेंगे ढेरों धांसू Rewards

Latest Videos

Aadhaar Cards May Soon Use Artificial Intelligence, BlockChain, Machine Learning for Safety

News

Aadhaar Cards May Soon Use Artificial Intelligence, BlockChain, Machine Learning for Safety
realme Smart Home Gadgets Launched | Check out the First Look | BGR India

Hands On

realme Smart Home Gadgets Launched | Check out the First Look | BGR India
OnePlus Nord 2 CE Images LEAK | New Nord Smartphone May Launch in March 2022

News

OnePlus Nord 2 CE Images LEAK | New Nord Smartphone May Launch in March 2022
Instagram New Feature Tutorial | How to Reply with Reels on a Comment | BGR India

Features

Instagram New Feature Tutorial | How to Reply with Reels on a Comment | BGR India

News

India climbs up the ladder, ranks fourth in most spammed country list: Truecaller
Telecom
India climbs up the ladder, ranks fourth in most spammed country list: Truecaller
Simple safety tips to avoid being a victim to online shopping scams

How To

Simple safety tips to avoid being a victim to online shopping scams
Future Aadhaar Cards May Use Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

News

Future Aadhaar Cards May Use Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 developer drop NFTs following severe criticism, will Ubisoft follow suit?

Gaming

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 developer drop NFTs following severe criticism, will Ubisoft follow suit?
Snap Lens on the Year list announced: Here's a walk through the memory lane of Snapchat 2021

Apps

Snap Lens on the Year list announced: Here's a walk through the memory lane of Snapchat 2021

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers