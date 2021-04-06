Siri gets new voices: How to change it in the latest iOS 14.5 update

Google has long given the option to change voices on its Google Assistant and it was only a matter of time before Apple did the same. With the upcoming iOS 14.5 update, Apple will now let you change Siri’s voice to your liking. This is different from the existing option, as iOS and iPadOS users can only choose between male and female voice for a specific region now. Also Read - New Apple iMac to come with a "really big" display as compared to current ones

Among the many new additions in iOS 14.5, users will be able to choose the voice tones from either male or female versions. For English Siri, you can choose from four types of voices for male and female versions. Additionally, new users setting up an iPhone will now get the option to choose between male and female Siri; no more default female voice for Siri on new iPhones and iPads. Also Read - Apple Maps now shows Covid-19 airport travel guidelines for over 300 airports

Siri gets new voices with iOS 14.5

Currently, the iOS 14.5 version is in open beta phase and Apple is yet to announce its plans for releasing the stable build. Those already on the beta version of iOS 14.5 can play around with Siri’s voices, if you rely on Siri on a daily basis. Users can now choose between multiple voice regions as well as different voice tones from male and female tones. Also Read - Apple to fix battery drain issue on iPhone 11 series, to remove default Siri voice via iOS 14.5 update

How to change Siri voice on your iPhone and iPad

If you are interested in giving Siri a new voice on your iPhone and iPad, there are a few easy steps to follow.

-First, and most importantly, you need to ensure you are on iOS 14.5 version. Currently, this version is available only for iOS beta testers and hence, you will need to be a part of the beta programme in order to download it.

-Once you get iOS 14.5 on your device, head over to Siri & Search under Settings. Then look for the “Siri Voice” option and tap on it.

-Once you are in, you get the standard option of choosing the region for the voice. If you select “American” for instance, you will be presented with four voice options below.

-Tap on each voice option to get a preview of the voice. Once you select a particular option, your iPhone or iPad will download the necessary voice files in the background.

-Once the process is finished, you can summon Siri on your iPhone and iPad, and you will be greeted with the updated voice.