Slack is sending out an email to users to reset their passwords as the company’s Android app was logging in passwords in plain text. The move comes as a precaution as Slack discovered an error caused by a bug that caused some versions of its Android app to log clear text user credentials to their device. Also Read - Google working on Apple-like anti-tracking privacy feature for Android

A Slack representative confirmed to Android Police that the email was indeed legitimate and not a phishing scam and users are recommended to change their Slack password as soon as possible. Also Read - Google's Android OS will run on millions of Ford cars in 2023: Report

“On December 21st, 2020, Slack introduced a bug that caused some versions of our Android app to log clear text user credentials to their device,”Slack said in the email. “Slack identified the issue on January 21st, 2021. A fixed version of the Android app is available and we have blocked usage of the impacted version(s).” Also Read - How to download FAU-G mobile game on Android phone, iPhone

Slack also included a link in the email to change the password. However, those who wish to manually change their Slack password, will need to keep two things in mind. Firstly, users will need to have access to the email address associated with their slack account. Moreover, Slack password can’t be reset from a mobile device, so users will need to do it via desktop.

Here’s how to reset your Slack Android password:

• Open Slack on desktop and click your profile picture in the top right.

• Select View profile from the menu, which will open your profile on the right side of the screen.

• Next, click More and then select Account settings.

• Click Expand, next to Password.

• Finally, change your password. Do keep in mind that you can’t reuse passwords.

• Also, users are recommended to choose a complex and unique password for the protection of their account.

The logged passwords have already been invalidated by Slack, though those affected will need to wipe their app’s data as well. Users who have used their Slack password to log in to other websites as well are especially recommended to delete their logs.

Here’s how you can manually delete the logs from your device:

• Go to the Settings app.

• Select the “Apps” option.

• Next, click on “Slack”.

• Select Storage.

• Click on the “Clear data” option on the left side of the screen.

• Click OK to confirm to clear data

• Log into Slack using your new password