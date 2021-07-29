Everyone on social media these days are sharing their cartoon photos with their friends and followers out there. People are using the cartoon character filter to transform themselves in 3D and animated cartoon characters. Also Read - Snap's new Spectacles looks ambitious, lets users see the world in augmented reality

In addition to turning photos into cartoon characters, Snapchat's desktop counterpart, Snap Camera tool, also lets users turn themselves into cartoon characters during video calls. In simple words, Snap camera tool allows users to turn themselves into interesting cartoon characters even during a video conference call on Zoom or other video calling platforms.

Here's a step-by-step guide to turn yourself into a cartoon character during a video call on Zoom or other video calling platform available out there.

How to turn into cartoon character for next video call

Step 1: Download the Snap Camera tool on your desktop/PC. To install the tool on your PC, you will require Windows 10 or macOS 10.13 or later software versions. The tool only works on these versions.

Step 2: Once the camera tool is installed on your PC, you will need to provide it with access to your microphone and camera. The Snap Camera tool will function properly once these setting are accessed.

Step 3: You will now need to setup the tool on your PC. Once that is done, find the new cartoon filter and click on apply option.

Step 4: The filter is available right on the main screen among the other filters. Once you have applied the filter, you will be turned into an animated character in real-time. You will now be able to see your cartoon character right on your PC screen.

Step 5: Now to turn yourself into a cartoon character during a video call you will need to make Snap camera tool your default camera on the video conferencing platform.

For instance: To turn yourself into a cartoon character during video call on Zoom, setup Snap camera tool as the default camera input by heading to the Settings menu. You can enable/disable the camera setting as and when required.

Once the camera setting is enabled you will appear as a cartoon character during a video call. If you at any point wish to turn off the camera effect during a Zoom call, select the arrow next to the ‘Stop Video’ option and then click on the subsequent option to switch to webcam output.