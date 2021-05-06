How to enable dark mode on Snapchat for iOS? Easy steps to follow

Dark mode is one of the popular features on both Android and iOS, which also helps in reducing strain on the eyes. The ability to enable a dark theme has reached many apps, including popular apps such as Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter, and even Facebook Messenger. Also Read - Snapchat includes Ludo Club as new Snap Game: Here's how to play

Up until now, Snapchat was the one who was behind in this game. But now, the photo-sharing app has finally got hold of the feature. Dark mode on Snapchat is currently available for iOS users after almost a year’s testing to a limited number of users. Also Read - Snapchat introduces new features to celebrate Holi: Here's a look at what's new

Hence, if you are a frequent Snapchatter, own an iPhone, and seek everything in the dark theme, you are in the right place. Keep on reading more about this. Also Read - How to make money on Snapchat Spotlight India, TikTok like Short-Video App

How to enable dark mode on Snapchat for iOS?

One thing worth noting is that Snapchat won’t automatically turn dark: you will have to follow a couple of steps for the same. Here’s what to do for your Snapchat sessions in the dark:

Step 1: Head to Snapchat on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap on your Bitmoji present in the top left corner.

Step 3: Once you are on your Snapchat, you have to select the Settings icon in the top right corner.

Step 4: Scroll down a bit to access the ‘App Appearance’ option. Tap on it.

Step 5: From there, you will be able to choose the dark mode option. You can choose from options: Match System to change the theme as per your iPhone, Always Light, and Always Dark.

As a reminder, dark mode is currently available for Snapchat’s iOS version. Although, it is expected to reach Android users in the near future. We will update you once this happens!

It has started rolling out and is expected to reach all iOS users eventually. If you haven’t got it, you may get it pretty soon. You can try updating the app too, in case your app runs an old version.