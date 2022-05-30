Snapchat introduces the new Shared Stories feature, here's how to use it

Snapchat has added a new feature to its already vast list of features. The new feature called “Shared Stories” is a reconditioning of the already available “Custom Stories” feature. With the new feature, Snapchatters can create a story and invite their friends to add their stories, and the lets their friends invite more people to add and collaborate on that particular shared story. Also Read - How to use sad face filter on Snapchat, Instagram: A step-by-step guide

Snapchat Shared Stories lets your friends invite their friends

Snapchat reveals that this feature lets users turn shared moments into shared memories. Similar to the custom stories, where it allows you to invite your friends to a story, this feature goes ahead and lets your friends as well invite their other friends to contribute and share their memories to a story. Also Read - Snap’s mini drone Pixy will help you click perfect selfies

Just like any other story on Snapchat, this one too will stay for 24 hours and then disappear. This feature will be useful for a group of people, for instance: a football club or a cricket team as they can invite multiple people and create a shared memory. Also Read - Snapchat partners with publishers to roll out the new Dynamic Stories feature: How it works

“Now, with our new and improved Shared Stories, Snapchatters who’ve been added to the group can add their friends as well, making it easier for the whole soccer team, camp squad, or group of new coworkers to get in on the fun,” said the company in its blog post.

In case you have joined a Shared Story with someone who you have blocked on Snapchat, then Snapchat will notify you about it, and so if you want to leave the Shared Story, you can easily do it.

“We also notify Snapchatters if they have joined a Shared Story with someone they have blocked. This gives Snapchatters the opportunity to leave the Shared Story, and ensures Snapchatters are always in complete control over who they share content with on our platform,” the blog post continued.

How to use Snapchat Shared Stories feature

1. Open Snapchat and click on the Profile icon on the top left.

2. Click on the “+New Story” option next to the My Stories header.

3. Select Shared Stories from the list of options.