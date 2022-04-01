Snap has rolled out an update on its social media app, Snapchat, that makes it easy for users to share videos from other platforms in its app. The company has announced that now all Snapchat users will be able to share their favourite YouTube videos with their friends straight through the Snapchat Camera. Also Read - YouTube finally introduces picture-in-picture mode for YouTube TV on iOS

With this update, Snapchat users will be able to share YouTube videos in their posts in the form of link stickers. Tapping on the sticker will take Snapchat users directly to the shared video on YouTube.

"With this new integration, we're making it easier than ever for these viewers to send their favourite clips and videos right where they are already talking with their friends on Snapchat," the company wrote in a blog post.

As far as availability is concerned, Snap said that its latest feature is available for use on Snapchat’s iOS and Android-based apps across the globe.

If you use Snapchat frequently, here’s a step-by-step guide that will help you share YouTube videos as stickers on Snapchat.

How to share YouTube videos on Snapchat

Step 1: Open the YouTube app on your smartphone and then open a video to watch.

Step 2: Next, tap the “Share” button.

Step 3: Now you will see a host of options wherein you can share the video. Tap the “Snapchat” icon to automatically jump to the Snapchat camera.

Step 4: From there, create an original Snap with the automated YouTube sticker, and layer on using any of our creative tools.

Step 5: To view the video, all your friends need to do is tap the YouTube Sticker to view the video in their YouTube app or default mobile browser.