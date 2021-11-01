There are several Diwali stickers, GIFs, and games available on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Following the list, the instant messaging app Snapchat has introduced new AR Lenses, cameos, stickers, and games ahead of Diwali. To celebrate Diwali on the app, the company encourages its community to share these stickers and AR lenses with their loved ones. Also Read - Snapchat eyes on JioPhone Next to increase its userbase in India

Additionally, the tech giant has also launched new Bitmojis and custom Hindi Bitmoji Stickers to add fun while sharing the messages on the app. As social distancing is still the need of the hour due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Snapchatters can use hyperlocal geo-filters across 20 cities in India. Also Read - Snapchat has crossed 100 million monthly users in India; announces partnerships with Zomato, Flipkart and more

Snapchat AR lenses

That’s not all! The popular social media giant has also launched several mini-occasion-specific Lenses to celebrate all five days of Diwali. These five days of celebration are Bhai Dooj, Govardhan Puja, Dhanteras, Chhoti Diwali, Diwali. You will also be able to share a Diwali-themed version of the highly popular Cartoon Lens on the app.

The AR-powered lenses will be based on wishes and greetings, and your screen will light up with firecrackers as soon as you activate these lenses. Snapchatters will also get to experience a custom Diwali design to Snap Map that will feature lanterns and fireworks!

You will also be able to have access to a ‘Desi Music’ playlist that allows you to add music to your snaps. The company has also made available four Diwali special sketches skin on the app that gamers will play.

The AR Bar has the following options:

Create Scan Browse Explore

How to send Diwali lenses

Go to the Camera screen Tap on a face to launch the carousel Swipe on the carousel and tap one of the Lenses Tap or hold on to the screen to capture the snap!

How to send Bitmoji

A bitmoji is a personalized version of your avatar. You can customize and design your bitmoji based on your liking. Download Snapchat and create your bitmoji.