comscore How to send new Diwali 2021 AR Lenses, cameos, stickers, Bitmoji on Snapchat: Follow these simple steps
  • Home
  • How To
  • How to send new Diwali 2021 AR Lenses, cameos, stickers, Bitmoji on Snapchat
News

How to send new Diwali 2021 AR Lenses, cameos, stickers, Bitmoji on Snapchat

How To

Snapchat has launched new Bitmojis and custom Hindi Bitmoji Stickers to add fun while sharing the messages on the app. As social distancing is still the need of the hour due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Snapchatters will use hyperlocal geo-filters across 20 cities in India.

snapchat

There are several Diwali stickers, GIFs, and games available on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Following the list, the instant messaging app Snapchat has introduced new AR Lenses, cameos, stickers, and games ahead of Diwali. To celebrate Diwali on the app, the company encourages its community to share these stickers and AR lenses with their loved ones. Also Read - Snapchat eyes on JioPhone Next to increase its userbase in India

Additionally, the tech giant has also launched new Bitmojis and custom Hindi Bitmoji Stickers to add fun while sharing the messages on the app. As social distancing is still the need of the hour due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Snapchatters can use hyperlocal geo-filters across 20 cities in India. Also Read - Snapchat has crossed 100 million monthly users in India; announces partnerships with Zomato, Flipkart and more

Snapchat Also Read - Snapchat introduces new Halloween-themed lenses, Bitmoji costumes, Snap Map

Snapchat AR lenses

That’s not all! The popular social media giant has also launched several mini-occasion-specific Lenses to celebrate all five days of Diwali. These five days of celebration are Bhai Dooj, Govardhan Puja, Dhanteras, Chhoti Diwali, Diwali. You will also be able to share a Diwali-themed version of the highly popular Cartoon Lens on the app.

The AR-powered lenses will be based on wishes and greetings, and your screen will light up with firecrackers as soon as you activate these lenses. Snapchatters will also get to experience a custom Diwali design to Snap Map that will feature lanterns and fireworks!

You will also be able to have access to a ‘Desi Music’ playlist that allows you to add music to your snaps. The company has also made available four Diwali special sketches skin on the app that gamers will play.

The AR Bar has the following options:

  1. Create
  2. Scan
  3. Browse
  4. Explore

How to send Diwali lenses

  1. Go to the Camera screen
  2. Tap on a face to launch the carousel
  3. Swipe on the carousel and tap one of the Lenses
  4. Tap or hold on to the screen to capture the snap!

How to send Bitmoji

A bitmoji is a personalized version of your avatar. You can customize and design your bitmoji based on your liking. Download Snapchat and create your bitmoji.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 1, 2021 3:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

iPhone 13 production hit by chip shortage: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone
Features
iPhone 13 production hit by chip shortage: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone
Top 5 brands whose rebranding turned into a big success

Photo Gallery

Top 5 brands whose rebranding turned into a big success

Top 5 brands whose rebranding turned into a big success

Photo Gallery

Top 5 brands whose rebranding turned into a big success

WhatsApp users to see these changes following Facebook s name change to Meta

News

WhatsApp users to see these changes following Facebook s name change to Meta

How to send new Diwali 2021 AR Lenses, cameos, stickers, Bitmoji on Snapchat: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to send new Diwali 2021 AR Lenses, cameos, stickers, Bitmoji on Snapchat: Follow these simple steps

Apple removes 21.5-inch iMac from online store: Only 24-inch, 27-inch models available now

Laptops

Apple removes 21.5-inch iMac from online store: Only 24-inch, 27-inch models available now

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

iPhone 13 production hit by chip shortage: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone

WhatsApp users to see these changes following Facebook s name change to Meta

Apple removes 21.5-inch iMac from online store: Only 24-inch, 27-inch models available now

OnePlus electric scooters, cycles, and more in the works under life brand: Trademark listing shows

Apple AR and VR rumored to launch in 2022: Check release date, availability, more

iPhone 13 production hit by chip shortage: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone

JioPhone Next first impressions: Basic, but offers everything you can ask for at Rs 6,499

How to scan Paytm App QR Code sent on WhatsApp

Poco Smartphone Offers on FlipKart Big Diwali Sale 2021

JioPhone Next releasing this Diwali: Top features to know before you buy the Jio-Google smartphone

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to send new Diwali 2021 AR Lenses, cameos, stickers, Bitmoji on Snapchat: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to send new Diwali 2021 AR Lenses, cameos, stickers, Bitmoji on Snapchat: Follow these simple steps
Snapchat eyes on JioPhone Next to increase its userbase in India

Features

Snapchat eyes on JioPhone Next to increase its userbase in India
Snapchat hits 100 million monthly users benchmark in India

Apps

Snapchat hits 100 million monthly users benchmark in India
Snapchat rolls out Halloween-themed lenses, bitmoji costumes and more

Apps

Snapchat rolls out Halloween-themed lenses, bitmoji costumes and more
Snapchat launches new Creator Hub to educate users about its creative tools

Apps

Snapchat launches new Creator Hub to educate users about its creative tools

हिंदी समाचार

Best 55 inch Smart TV under 40K: इस धनतेरस सस्ते में घर लाएं ये धांसू स्मार्ट टीवी, Flipkart और Amazon पर मिल रहा Discount

Nokia T20: नोकिया ने भारत में उतारा बजट टैबलेट, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

यह कोड दिलाएगा Hungry Pumpkin और Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate

Free Fire में इस महीने पाएं ये 5 धांसू Magic Cube Bundles, गेम को बनाएंगे मजेदार

JioPhone Next के लिए करना होगा यह काम, तब खरीद सकेंगे फोन

Latest Videos

JioPhone Next First Look, Launched in India

Hands On

JioPhone Next First Look, Launched in India
JioPhone Next First Look: Launched in India | EXCLUSIVE

JioPhone Next First Look: Launched in India | EXCLUSIVE
How to scan Paytm App QR Code sent on WhatsApp without using any other phone

Features

How to scan Paytm App QR Code sent on WhatsApp without using any other phone
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021 | Check Out Some Good Discounts and offers on POCO Smartphones

Features

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021 | Check Out Some Good Discounts and offers on POCO Smartphones

News

iPhone 13 production hit by chip shortage: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone
Features
iPhone 13 production hit by chip shortage: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone
WhatsApp users to see these changes following Facebook s name change to Meta

News

WhatsApp users to see these changes following Facebook s name change to Meta
Apple removes 21.5-inch iMac from online store: Only 24-inch, 27-inch models available now

Laptops

Apple removes 21.5-inch iMac from online store: Only 24-inch, 27-inch models available now
OnePlus electric scooters, cycles, and more in the works under life brand: Trademark listing shows

Electric Vehicle

OnePlus electric scooters, cycles, and more in the works under life brand: Trademark listing shows
Apple AR and VR rumored to launch in 2022: Check release date, availability, more

News

Apple AR and VR rumored to launch in 2022: Check release date, availability, more

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers