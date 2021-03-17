With the aim to engage their audience for a sustained period social media platforms have since time pushing their limits to bring immersive formats to the table. Snapchat being another new member in the game has introduced a new entertainment platform ‘Spotlight,’ for users in India. Also Read - How to take a screenshot on Snapchat without the other person knowing?

The new entertainment platform which is available within the Snapchat app mimic's the popular TikTok and Instagram Reels short video format. The platform which contains user-generated content is claimed to have had over 100 million users this January.

While Spotlight is said to be a TikTok clone, Snapchat has added some interesting features that differentiate the entertainment platform from its rivals.

Spotlight entertainment platform: What’s new?

Unlike TikTok or Instagram Reels, Spotlight doesn’t include the option for public comments. The initiative is taken to protect creators from facing harassment in the platform which is likely the case on popular social media platforms. Besides this, a user is not required to create a public account to post their ‘original content’ on the platform. They can even use the regular account with default privacy settings to post content.

The platform even allows creators to post content anonymously. However, the content has to be original and not a copy-paste material from other platforms. To check the kind of content being posted on Spotlight, Snapchat is said to use both human and AI capability for better reviewing.

Another interesting feature of Spotlight is the ability to share short-format videos across other platforms including Twitter as well. In addition, creators will be able to earn money as well. For this Snapchat is bringing the $1 million a day program for Spotlight users in India. However, Snap has put a certain threshold for the number of views on a post, upon reaching the limit creators will be eligible for the payment.

Spotlight entertainment platform: How to use it

-Open the Snapchat app on your device

-Once the app launches, check the playback button at the bottom right corner

-Upon tapping, it will pop-up the Spotlight platform

-You can scroll and tap on the ‘heart’ icon if you like any content

-To create a Spotlight, simply tap on the Snap camera icon to shoot

Notably, the new Spotlight entertainment platform is rolling for users in Mexico and Brazil too. It is already available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, and France.