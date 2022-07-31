Snapchat is probably the only app that people visit daily to maintain their streaks with their friends. It is also a fantastic social media app that lets you post stories, share locations, search for nearby restaurants, and do a lot more. Also Read - Snapchat introduces its first AR game called 'Ghost Phone'

Something as simple as sharing stories can be very creative on Snapchat. You can add music to your stories to make them more appealing and memorable. Today, we will show you how you can easily add music to Snapchat stories.

How to add Music to your Snapchat Stories

Step 1: Open the Snapchat app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Now, on the right side you will see the music icon. Tap on it.

Step 3: Here, you will have all the available music that you can add to your story. Tap on the Music that you want to add.

Step 4: Hold the Music scrubber and select the part that you want.

Step 5: Now, simply record a video or add a picture and your story will have that music.

That’s how easily you can add music to Snapchat stories and make your stories interesting and memorable.

Other than this, you can also add custom music or sound to your Snapchat stories. Let’s take a look at how to do that.

How to add Custom Sound to your Snapchat Stories

Step 1: Open the Snapchat app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on the Music icon, just like how you did for the adding music above.

Step 3: Now, you will see several tabs such as Featured, My Favourites, Recents, and My Sounds. Tap on My Sound.

Step 4: Tap on Create Sound.

Step 5: Now, you can select music from the Camera Roll or Record a new Sound. Tap on any of the options.

Step 6: Select a video from which you want to extract the sound and add it to your Snapchat story. Or, if you want to record sound, tap on the Record button (it looks like a microphone).

Step 7: Once you are done, tap on Save Sound and Post the story.