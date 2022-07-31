comscore How to add Music or Custom Sound to Snapchat Stories
News

How to add a Snapchat Story with Music or Custom Sound

How To

Snapchat allows you to share stories with music or custom sounds. Here's how you can easily add music to Snapchat stories.

Snapchat

Snapchat is probably the only app that people visit daily to maintain their streaks with their friends. It is also a fantastic social media app that lets you post stories, share locations, search for nearby restaurants, and do a lot more. Also Read - Snapchat introduces its first AR game called 'Ghost Phone'

Something as simple as sharing stories can be very creative on Snapchat. You can add music to your stories to make them more appealing and memorable. Today, we will show you how you can easily add music to Snapchat stories. Also Read - Snapchat tips and tricks: How to see mutual friends on Snapchat

How to add Music to your Snapchat Stories

Step 1: Open the Snapchat app on your smartphone. Also Read - Snapchat introduces web version of Snapchat app, but you probably can’t use it yet

Step 2: Now, on the right side you will see the music icon. Tap on it.

Step 3: Here, you will have all the available music that you can add to your story. Tap on the Music that you want to add.

Step 4: Hold the Music scrubber and select the part that you want.

Step 5: Now, simply record a video or add a picture and your story will have that music.

That’s how easily you can add music to Snapchat stories and make your stories interesting and memorable.

Other than this, you can also add custom music or sound to your Snapchat stories. Let’s take a look at how to do that.

How to add Custom Sound to your Snapchat Stories

Step 1: Open the Snapchat app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on the Music icon, just like how you did for the adding music above.

Step 3: Now, you will see several tabs such as Featured, My Favourites, Recents, and My Sounds. Tap on My Sound.

Step 4: Tap on Create Sound.

Step 5: Now, you can select music from the Camera Roll or Record a new Sound. Tap on any of the options.

Step 6: Select a video from which you want to extract the sound and add it to your Snapchat story. Or, if you want to record sound, tap on the Record button (it looks like a microphone).

Step 7: Once you are done, tap on Save Sound and Post the story.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 31, 2022 9:41 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 31, 2022 9:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to add Music or Sound to your Snapchat Story
How To
How to add Music or Sound to your Snapchat Story
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 can now be pre-booked in India

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 can now be pre-booked in India

WhatApp group admins will soon get more power

Apps

WhatApp group admins will soon get more power

Top Gaming Laptops in India (Under 1 Lakh)

Photo Gallery

Top Gaming Laptops in India (Under 1 Lakh)

Mahindra Scorpio-N crosses 1L booking in just 30 minutes

automobile

Mahindra Scorpio-N crosses 1L booking in just 30 minutes

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 can now be pre-booked in India

WhatApp group admins will soon get more power

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale announced: Check date and offers

Redmi 10 2022 spotted online: All you need to know

Twitter will soon allow you to post images, videos, GIFs in a single tweet

HowTo Use Dual Video Feature on Instagram

PC Guide: 7 Things to do before using your new PC

BGMI is not the first, here are all apps India has banned earlier

Meta is about to change how you measure time: Here s why you should care

BGMI Banned: Impact of BGMI ban on eSports in India

Related Topics

Latest Videos

ITR filing date missed, get ready to pay ₹5000 as the Penalty.

News

ITR filing date missed, get ready to pay ₹5000 as the Penalty.
#HowTo Use Dual Video Feature on Instagram, Watch Video

Features

#HowTo Use Dual Video Feature on Instagram, Watch Video
iQOO 9T Price and Features leaked Ahead of its Launch On 2nd Aug 2022

News

iQOO 9T Price and Features leaked Ahead of its Launch On 2nd Aug 2022
INFINIX SMART 6 Plus UNBOXING : SUPER-BUDGET Smartphone Launched

Hands On

INFINIX SMART 6 Plus UNBOXING : SUPER-BUDGET Smartphone Launched

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999