Snapchat is probably the most used app for keeping up the streaks and sending stories to your friends. The app offers a host of features like filters, geofilters, custom stories, and others. Recently, it added another feature called Shared Stories. Now, it's updating the app with a useful feature that lets you look for restaurants in your location.

Snapchat adds restaurants to its Snap Map

Snapchat has added a new map layer to the existing Snap map. It has been created in partnership with The Infatuation, which is a restaurant review site. With this partnership, Snapchat gets the restaurant reviews feature and users can view restaurant reviews directly on the Snapchat app.

Users can also share their favorite restaurants and bookmark them. Interestingly, unlike any other app, you can get restaurant recommendations by occasion. For instance, you can narrow down the restaurant search by filters like birthdays, business meals, and others so that you get the perfect restaurant near you.

Isn’t it interesting? Here’s how you can use this feature.

How to get Restaurant recommendations on Snapchat

Before following the steps, make sure that your phone’s Snapchat app is on the latest version. Having the app on the latest version is always best considering you aren’t left with any weird bugs. Once you update the app to the latest version, follow these steps.

1. Open Snapchat on your phone and tap on the Profile icon on the top left.

2. Scroll down and look for Snap Map. Tap it.

3. Once you click on Snap Map, the app may ask for allowing location if you haven’t done that already.

4. After you allow Snapchat to access your location, tap on The Infatuation icon on the top right corner.

5. Now you’ll see restaurant recommendations and reviews on the Snap Map. If you don’t get anything immediately, move around the map until your find a restaurant.

That’s it. That’s how you can get restaurant recommendations on Snapchat.

This feature is currently limited to only select regions. It is available in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, London, Austin, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Miami, Denver, and D.C.