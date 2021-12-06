Sony PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital to go on sale today: How to get your hands on one

The Sony PlayStation 5 will go on sale today on various online and offline platforms. The PS5 is still a hot property even almost one year after its global launch. India started off sales much later and the supply is still not being able to match up with the demand. The semiconductor shortage could be to blame. However, buyers have a chance to pre-order the new generation gaming console today. There has been a long break since the last restock that happened in the month of October. More buyers are expected to try their luck at pre-booking the gaming console today. Also Read - Cricket 22: The Official Game of The Ashes game released: Everything you need to know

The new PS5 will be sold via Amazon, Flipkart, Sony Center, Croma, Vijay Sales, Game Loot, Games The Shop, Prepaid Gamer Card and Reliance Digital. Both PS5 and PS5 Digital will be available to purchase today. The standard version with a Blu-Ray player has been priced at Rs 49,990 and the Digital edition of the console is priced at Rs 39,990. Also Read - PlayStation 5 restock: Do Indians have a reason to smile?



To vote on more categories, click here Also Read - Top 5 video games releasing in December 2021: Halo Infinite, TMNT Shredder’s Revenge, more

How to make sure that you get your PS5 pre-booked

-This is the tenth time the PS5 has received a restock in India and the demand is still pretty high. Expect units to get sold out within minutes if not seconds.

-The best option is to involve more people in order to maximize the possibility of booking the console

-Try both desktop and mobile applications of e-commerce websites. If one fails, the other will still be an option

-If doing the booking alone, make sure to keep multiple tabs open in advance with separate sellers

-Stay logged in these e-commerce websites and also make sure to have saved all the necessary payment information along with the address. This will ensure a speedy checkout.

-Some buyers might experience lag when trying to make the booking. The best way to steer clear from it is to switch to a reliable WiFi connection, preferably at home.

-Ensure that not many devices are connected to the WiFi or are streaming heavy videos at the time of booking.

Despite all the efforts, you need to understand that the number of people trying to book the PS5 will be very high and there are a lot of variables in place which could lead to a failed attempt.