While making a mixtape might sound old-school, Spotify, the much-popular music streaming service, has a modern-day version for that. Spotify has a "Collaborative playlist" feature that allows users to share their favourite tracks in one single playlist. Any song that is added to this playlist will show up for every one added to the playlist. Here's how you can create a collaborative playlist on Spotify and enjoy music with your friends and family.

How to make a collaborative playlist on Spotify

Open Spotify on phone or laptop and tap on “Library” Go to “Playlists” and select the one you want to collaborate with others (you can only choose playlist that you have created) Tap on the “add user” button in the header to make the playlist collaborative You can invite users by sharing the link on social media apps, messaging apps, or by simply copy-pasting the link.

Start inviting others to add songs and podcast episodes on social media, messaging apps, or simply by copying and pasting the link. This playlist can include songs as well as podcasts. Users can tap on the sent link and listen to tracks on the playlist. However, they need to add the playlist to their library to come back to the playlist any time they want. For this, they need to tap on the heart icon placed below the playlist's name.

How to add songs to a collaborative playlist on Spotify

Desktop app users can drag a song and drop it in the playlist Mobile app users can tap on the three vertical dots in front of the song on Spotify and select “Add to playlist”

Songs can be deleted from this playlist in a similar manner. Every song that is added to the playlist will show the name, initials or a display picture of the user who added that song. Desktop app users can even see the date as to when the songs were added.