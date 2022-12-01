comscore Spotify Wrapped 2022: How to see your top 5 artists, songs, playlists of the year
Spotify Wrapped 2022: How to see your top 5 artists, songs, playlists of the year

Here are the steps you can take to get your own Spotify Wrapped 2022 and share it with your friends on Instagram, WhatsApp and more.

  • Spotify has revealed that the most streamed artist of the year was Bad Bunny followed by Taylor Swift and Drake.
  • The Listening Personality feature shows 16 different personality types including The Early Adopters, The Adventurer, The Devotee and more.  
  • In India, singer-composer Arijit Singh remains the most streamed artist on Spotify.
Spotify Wrapped 2022

Spotify has finally revealed its Spotify Wrapped 2022, a feature that makes users revisit their listening habits of the year. It showcases the personalised data for each user that includes their top artists, songs, albums, and podcasts of the year. This time, the music-streaming platform has also released new categories called Listening Personality, Audio Day and more. Also Read - Spotify's fight against Apple gains momentum after Musk's salvo

The Listening Personality feature shows 16 different personality types including The Early Adopters, The Adventurer, The Devotee, The Deep Diver and more.

Here are the steps to access your own personalised Spotify Wrapped 2022 now. Notably, you need to have the most recent version—8.7.78 or higher—of the Spotify app.

How to see your Spotify Wrapped 2022 on Android, iOS

  1. Open the Spotify app on your phone (iOS, Android) or computer
  2. Tap on the “Your 2022 Wrapped” banner on the home screen
  3. You will then see the Spotify Wrapped “Story” that will show you the insights of this year.
  4. You can tap on the “Share this story” to share this data on social media platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram

Spotify has revealed that the most streamed artist of the year was Bad Bunny followed by Taylor Swift and Drake. In India, singer-composer Arijit Singh remains the most streamed artist on Spotify. As for the most-streamed songs, “As it Was” by Harry Styles was the most-heard song of the year globally. “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals and “Stay (with Justin Beiber)” by The Kid LAROI stood at the second and third position respectively.

In terms of the most streamed album of 2022, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti took the first spot followed by Harry Styles‘ Harry’s House and Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album, SOUR. As for the podcasts, the most popular podcasts globally are The Joe Rogan Experience, Call Her Daddy and Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain.

  • Published Date: December 1, 2022 12:16 PM IST
