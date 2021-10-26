Here's how you can keep Joker malware from stealing your data and money

If you weren’t already aware, a Squid Game wallpaper paper app was recently banned by Google from Google Play Store. The “Squid Game Wallpaper 4K HD” app was reportedly spreading notorious Joker malware that is capable of stealing user data. According to the ESET researcher Lukas Stefanko, the app could download and execute native libraries and APK payloads and even execute malicious apps on the target devices. He further revealed that the malicious app allowed hackers to carry “malicious ad-fraud and/or unwanted SMS subscription actions”. Also Read - Beware! this Squid game app can play off with your data

The Joker malware is not something new. It usually spreads via ordinary-looking apps. The malware automatically gets initiated as soon as the app is launched. This malware subscribes to paid services and steals the banking information of the users without their knowledge.

How to stay safe from Joker malware?

Always steer clear of the unofficial apps and avoid downloading them. Notably, this Squid Game wallpaper app was downloaded more than 5,000 times. It is advised that users should always read the reviews on the Play Store before downloading any app. In case, users want to download wallpapers, they should download Google Images or stock photo images from websites like Shutterstock and Pexel instead of downloading apps to get wallpapers. Using anti-malware on smartphones also goes a long way!

According to the researcher, several developers are creating unofficial apps to make a quick buck and hence it is really important to check for their authenticity before downloading them. He revealed that more than 200 Squid Games apps are now available on the Google Play Store right now.