Here's how you can keep Joker malware from stealing your data and money

According to the ESET researcher Lukas Stefanko, the Squid Game Wallpaper 4K HD app spread the Joker malware that could download and execute native libraries and APK payloads and even execute malicious apps on the target devices.

If you weren’t already aware, a Squid Game wallpaper paper app was recently banned by Google from Google Play Store. The “Squid Game Wallpaper 4K HD” app was reportedly spreading notorious Joker malware that is capable of stealing user data. According to the ESET researcher Lukas Stefanko, the app could download and execute native libraries and APK payloads and even execute malicious apps on the target devices. He further revealed that the malicious app allowed hackers to carry “malicious ad-fraud and/or unwanted SMS subscription actions”. Also Read - Beware! this Squid game app can play off with your data

Also Read - Squid Game increases 4.4 million new subscribers on Netflix, records biggest series of the year

The Joker malware is not something new. It usually spreads via ordinary-looking apps. The malware automatically gets initiated as soon as the app is launched. This malware subscribes to paid services and steals the banking information of the users without their knowledge.

How to stay safe from Joker malware?

  1. Always steer clear of the unofficial apps and avoid downloading them. Notably, this Squid Game wallpaper app was downloaded more than 5,000 times. It is advised that users should always read the reviews on the Play Store before downloading any app.
  2. In case, users want to download wallpapers, they should download Google Images or stock photo images from websites like Shutterstock and Pexel instead of downloading apps to get wallpapers.
  3. Using anti-malware on smartphones also goes a long way!

According to the researcher, several developers are creating unofficial apps to make a quick buck and hence it is really important to check for their authenticity before downloading them. He revealed that more than 200 Squid Games apps are now available on the Google Play Store right now.

  • Published Date: October 26, 2021 1:45 PM IST

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Best Sellers