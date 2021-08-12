State Bank of India (SBI) is alerting its users to immediately link their Aadhaar and PAN number in case they have not done it yet. Users who have already linked PAN and Aadhaar can be relaxed. State Bank of India took to its official social media handle on Twitter to make the announcement. Also Read - Aadhaar card update: How to add or update phone number in Aadhaar card online

In the official tweet from official State Bank of India Twitter handle, the bank noted, "We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service."

SBI has warned users that if PAN and Aadhaar are not linked, "PAN will be rendered inoperative/inactive and cannot be quoted for conducting specified transactions."

The last date to link PAN and Aadhaar is set for September 30, 2021. So, there’s a lot of time in hand to do the needful.

To link PAN and Aadhaar quickly, the State Bank of India is asking users to head over to new IT portal at https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/.

How to link PAN-Aadhaar via new IT portal

Step 1: Head over to the IT new portal or just click on https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/

Step 2: Scroll down on the homepage and click on the Link Aadhaar option. Or directly click on the link here: https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/pre-login/bl-link-aadhaar

Step 3: You will be required to enter some details including PAN, Aadhaar number, name as per Aadhaar, and 10-digit mobile number.

Step 4: You will then need to check “I have only year of birth in Aadhaar card” and “I agree to validate my Aadhaar details”.

Step 5: You can then click on Link Aadhaar option.