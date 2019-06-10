It’s been over three years since Airtel launched its 4G services in India. It was also the time when the penetration of 4G capable smartphones started in India. Still, there are a number of subscribers who own a feature phone with a 3G SIM, and they are slowly upgrading to a smartphone and Airtel 4G SIM.

If you’ve just bought a new 4G smartphone, you will need a new 4G-enabled SIM card too. The upgraded Airtel 4G SIM will be offered free of cost. Airtel is offering free 1GB daily data to prepaid users for 30 days, and 30GB free data to postpaid users for the first bill. You can head over to Airtel website to check if you are eligible for the offer. The new SIM will allow you to take advantage of the high-speed data network and HD quality voice calling. After getting a new SIM, you’ll need to activate it, and the procedure is pretty simple. Here’s how to go about it.

Step-by-step guide to activate Airtel 4G SIM

Step One

Once you have the new Airtel 4G SIM, note down the 20-digit number given at the back. From your phone (with old 3G SIM) send a text message – SIM – 20-digit number – to 121.

Step Two

You will get a text message to confirm the request. Reply ‘1’ to the message for the confirmation.

Step Three

Once the network is disconnected, turn off the smartphone and remove the old SIM. Next, insert the new 4G SIM and turn on the smartphone.

Step Four

Your Airtel 4G SIM should now be activated. To avail the free data offer, you can simply call 51111 to register your request.

Eligible customers will then get free data in their account within 24 hours. To keep a track of data usage, users can also download My Airtel app on Android or iOS platforms.