comscore How to activate Airtel 4G SIM and get free 4G data
News

How to activate Airtel 4G SIM

How To

If you are an Airtel subscriber who just upgraded from a 3G to 4G SIM card, here’s how to activate and use it.

  • Published: June 10, 2019 5:14 PM IST
bharti-airtel-sim-card-stock-image-bgr-india

Image Credit: Ritesh Bendre

It’s been over three years since Airtel launched its 4G services in India. It was also the time when the penetration of 4G capable smartphones started in India. Still, there are a number of subscribers who own a feature phone with a 3G SIM, and they are slowly upgrading to a smartphone and Airtel 4G SIM.

If you’ve just bought a new 4G smartphone, you will need a new 4G-enabled SIM card too. The upgraded Airtel 4G SIM will be offered free of cost. Airtel is offering free 1GB daily data to prepaid users for 30 days, and 30GB free data to postpaid users for the first bill. You can head over to Airtel website to check if you are eligible for the offer. The new SIM will allow you to take advantage of the high-speed data network and HD quality voice calling. After getting a new SIM, you’ll need to activate it, and the procedure is pretty simple. Here’s how to go about it.

Step-by-step guide to activate Airtel 4G SIM

Step One

Once you have the new Airtel 4G SIM, note down the 20-digit number given at the back. From your phone (with old 3G SIM) send a text message – SIM – 20-digit number – to 121.

Step Two

You will get a text message to confirm the request. Reply ‘1’ to the message for the confirmation.

Step Three

Once the network is disconnected, turn off the smartphone and remove the old SIM. Next, insert the new 4G SIM and turn on the smartphone.

Step Four

Your Airtel 4G SIM should now be activated. To avail the free data offer, you can simply call 51111 to register your request.

Eligible customers will then get free data in their account within 24 hours. To keep a track of data usage, users can also download My Airtel app on Android or iOS platforms.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 10, 2019 5:14 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Tata Sky Broadband now available in 21 cities
News
Tata Sky Broadband now available in 21 cities
Hike adds 'Bharat' movie sticker pack

News

Hike adds 'Bharat' movie sticker pack

How to activate Airtel 4G SIM

How To

How to activate Airtel 4G SIM

OnePlus 6T price in India cut to Rs 27,999

Deals

OnePlus 6T price in India cut to Rs 27,999

Galaxy Note 10 Pro fast charging speed may be disappointing

News

Galaxy Note 10 Pro fast charging speed may be disappointing

Most Popular

OnePlus 7 Review

Nokia 2.2 First Impressions

HP Spectre X360 Review

MarQ 43-inch full-HD Android TV Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions

Tata Sky Broadband now available in 21 cities

Hike adds 'Bharat' movie sticker pack

Galaxy Note 10 Pro fast charging speed may be disappointing

Amazon, Facebook, Google most trusted Internet brands in India: Report

Infinix Hot 7 Pro launched in India: Price, features

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to activate Airtel 4G SIM

How To

How to activate Airtel 4G SIM
Vodafone launches a Rs 599 prepaid plan

News

Vodafone launches a Rs 599 prepaid plan
Bad news for Tata Sky multi-TV subscribers from June 15

News

Bad news for Tata Sky multi-TV subscribers from June 15
India expected to have 88 million 5G connections by 2025: GSMA

News

India expected to have 88 million 5G connections by 2025: GSMA
Airtel reintroduces Rs 349 and Rs 399 postpaid plans

News

Airtel reintroduces Rs 349 and Rs 399 postpaid plans

हिंदी समाचार

Best Internet Brands: Amazon India है भारत का सबसे भरोसेमंद इंटरनेट ब्रांड

Flipkart Knock-Out Offers Sale: Poco f1, Redmi Go, Redmi 7S सहित कई स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिल रही हैं बेहतरीन डील्स

Hike stickers में शानदार लग रहे हैं Salman Khan, Disha Patani और Katrina Kaif

Infinix Hot 7 Pro भारत में 9,999 रुपये की कीमत में लॉन्च, 6GB RAM, 64GB स्टोरेज के साथ हैं चार कैमरे

Vivo Z5x Leaks: लाइव फोटो में दिखाई दिया Vivo Z5x स्मार्टफोन, शामिल होगा ट्रिपल कैमरा सेटअप

News

Tata Sky Broadband now available in 21 cities
News
Tata Sky Broadband now available in 21 cities
Hike adds 'Bharat' movie sticker pack

News

Hike adds 'Bharat' movie sticker pack
Galaxy Note 10 Pro fast charging speed may be disappointing

News

Galaxy Note 10 Pro fast charging speed may be disappointing
Amazon, Facebook, Google most trusted Internet brands in India: Report

News

Amazon, Facebook, Google most trusted Internet brands in India: Report
Infinix Hot 7 Pro launched in India: Price, features

News

Infinix Hot 7 Pro launched in India: Price, features