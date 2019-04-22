comscore
News

How to check if your Aadhaar was misused

How To

A recent analysis by Velocity MR firm revealed that around 80 percent of Indian were concerned about Aadhaar data security. If you are concerned about its misuse, here's how to check Aadhaar Authentication History online.

30926-aadhaar-card

Aadhaar is basically your identity and address proof card, which is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).) It also possesses details of your biometric data like fingerprints and retina scan. An Aadhaar card is truly useful as one doesn’t now need to fill up a bunch of big forms for everything that demands valid ID. Additionally, the service providers get all the details from a centralized database at lower costs, which also leads to faster operations.

One cannot deny the fact that Aadhaar is a praiseworthy initiative, which was created to eliminate duplicate and fake identities, while linking all your data at one place. Furthermore, the government authenticates an individual’s identity with the help of the Aadhaar number and offer subsidy and services. Whether you want to file an income tax return, get a gas connection, enter Airport, need a loan, PAN card, passport and others, it is mandatory to have an Aadhaar card today.

Xiaomi may launch one more product along with Mi TV on April 23

Also Read

Xiaomi may launch one more product along with Mi TV on April 23

While Aadhaar is no longer mandatory for opening a bank account, buying a new SIM connection, and more, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his approval to an ordinance that enables voluntary use of the document. And for those who have concerns over the misuse of Aadhaar, UIDAI offers a way to check where it was used in the past months. So, if you are concerned over the security of Aadhaar data, here’s how you can check if it was misused.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold First Look

How to check where all your Aadhaar has been used

Step 1

First, you need to visit UIDAI’s website – uidai.gov.in. Then find the “Aadhaar Authentication History” option, which you will notice in the My Aadhaar > Aadhaar services section.

Step 2

You first need to enter your Aadhaar number and the captcha in the image. Then, click on “Send OTP.” You will then receive the OTP on registered mobile phone number via an SMS.

Step 3

The first option “Authentication type” option lets you check the specific authentication request types such as biometric, demographic, OTP and more. The second “Date range” option lets you select the date from when you want to check Aadhaar usage. Do note, you can only check authentication requests for the past six months in the date range. In the third option, you can check all the 50 authentication records stored. Then you need to enter the OTP that you received on your phone. But, remember the OTP will expire after 10 minutes, so you need to hurry up. Next, just click on “Submit.”

Step 4

After the third step is successful, you will be able to view a detailed list of Aadhaar authentication requests. Here you will get to know where and when your Aadhaar card was used. You can also download the file, which will be password protected. You can open it by entering starting four letters (in caps) of your name and your birth year.

Worried about Aadhaar misuse? Here’s how you can lock and unlock your biometrics

Also Read

Worried about Aadhaar misuse? Here’s how you can lock and unlock your biometrics

In case you find any irregularity in the usage of Aadhaar, you can then immediately contact UIDAI via an email on – help@uidai.gov.in. One can also call on 1947, which is a toll-free number. If you are worried about Aadhaar misuse, you can also lock the biometrics, and to know more, click here.

  • Published Date: April 22, 2019 9:06 AM IST

Editor's Pick

BSNL unveils Rs 599 prepaid plan with 180 days validity
News
BSNL unveils Rs 599 prepaid plan with 180 days validity
PUBG ban in Nepal stayed by Supreme Court, on grounds of freedom of expression

Gaming

PUBG ban in Nepal stayed by Supreme Court, on grounds of freedom of expression

Realme 3 Pro India launch today at 12:30PM

News

Realme 3 Pro India launch today at 12:30PM

Oppo A1k to reportedly soon launch in India

News

Oppo A1k to reportedly soon launch in India

How to check if your Aadhaar card was misused

How To

How to check if your Aadhaar card was misused

Sponsored

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

BSNL unveils Rs 599 prepaid plan with 180 days validity

Realme 3 Pro India launch today at 12:30PM

Oppo A1k to reportedly soon launch in India

Google Doodle celebrates Earth Day 2019 with an interactive slide show

Huawei P30 Pro survives durability test

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to check if your Aadhaar card was misused

How To

How to check if your Aadhaar card was misused
How to link Aadhaar with PAN online or via SMS

How To

How to link Aadhaar with PAN online or via SMS
How to register to vote in India

How To

How to register to vote in India
Cabinet approves Aadhaar Ordinance to allow voluntary use as ID proof for bank accounts

News

Cabinet approves Aadhaar Ordinance to allow voluntary use as ID proof for bank accounts
IndianOil denies massive Aadhaar data leak claims by French researcher

News

IndianOil denies massive Aadhaar data leak claims by French researcher

हिंदी समाचार

23 अप्रैल को होगा OnePlus के अपकमिंग स्मार्टफोन के लॉन्च की तारीख का खुलासा

Flipkart पर Thomson Anniversary Sale का आज आखिरी दिन, 7 हजार की शुरुआती कीमत पर मिल रहे हैं TV

आज लॉन्च होगा Realme 3 Pro, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट लाइव

BSNL 599 वैलिडिटी एक्सटेंडर प्लान, अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग के साथ बढ़ाए 180 दिनों की वैलिडिटी

World Earth Day 2019 पर लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए गूगल ने बनाया शानदार डूडल

News

BSNL unveils Rs 599 prepaid plan with 180 days validity
News
BSNL unveils Rs 599 prepaid plan with 180 days validity
Realme 3 Pro India launch today at 12:30PM

News

Realme 3 Pro India launch today at 12:30PM
Oppo A1k to reportedly soon launch in India

News

Oppo A1k to reportedly soon launch in India
Google Doodle celebrates Earth Day 2019 with an interactive slide show

News

Google Doodle celebrates Earth Day 2019 with an interactive slide show
Huawei P30 Pro survives durability test

News

Huawei P30 Pro survives durability test