How to check if your Aadhaar was misused

Aadhaar is basically your identity and address proof card, which is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).) It also possesses details of your biometric data like fingerprints and retina scan. An Aadhaar card is truly useful as one doesn’t now need to fill up a bunch of big forms for everything that demands valid ID. Additionally, the service providers get all the details from a centralized database at lower costs, which also leads to faster operations.

One cannot deny the fact that Aadhaar is a praiseworthy initiative, which was created to eliminate duplicate and fake identities, while linking all your data at one place. Furthermore, the government authenticates an individual’s identity with the help of the Aadhaar number and offer subsidy and services. Whether you want to file an income tax return, get a gas connection, enter Airport, need a loan, PAN card, passport and others, it is mandatory to have an Aadhaar card today.

While Aadhaar is no longer mandatory for opening a bank account, buying a new SIM connection, and more, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his approval to an ordinance that enables voluntary use of the document. And for those who have concerns over the misuse of Aadhaar, UIDAI offers a way to check where it was used in the past months. So, if you are concerned over the security of Aadhaar data, here’s how you can check if it was misused.

How to check where all your Aadhaar has been used

Step 1

First, you need to visit UIDAI’s website – uidai.gov.in. Then find the “Aadhaar Authentication History” option, which you will notice in the My Aadhaar > Aadhaar services section.

Step 2

You first need to enter your Aadhaar number and the captcha in the image. Then, click on “Send OTP.” You will then receive the OTP on registered mobile phone number via an SMS.

Step 3

The first option “Authentication type” option lets you check the specific authentication request types such as biometric, demographic, OTP and more. The second “Date range” option lets you select the date from when you want to check Aadhaar usage. Do note, you can only check authentication requests for the past six months in the date range. In the third option, you can check all the 50 authentication records stored. Then you need to enter the OTP that you received on your phone. But, remember the OTP will expire after 10 minutes, so you need to hurry up. Next, just click on “Submit.”

Step 4

After the third step is successful, you will be able to view a detailed list of Aadhaar authentication requests. Here you will get to know where and when your Aadhaar card was used. You can also download the file, which will be password protected. You can open it by entering starting four letters (in caps) of your name and your birth year.

In case you find any irregularity in the usage of Aadhaar, you can then immediately contact UIDAI via an email on – help@uidai.gov.in. One can also call on 1947, which is a toll-free number. If you are worried about Aadhaar misuse, you can also lock the biometrics, and to know more, click here.