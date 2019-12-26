comscore FASTags: How to recharge FASTag account | BGR India
  How to recharge FASTag account for Electronic Toll Collection
How to recharge FASTag account for Electronic Toll Collection

You can easily recharge your FASTag wallet like you load money in mobile wallets. Here is our step-by-step guide.

The deadline for mandatory FASTag implementation has been pushed forward to January 15, 2020. Ahead of the deadline, over 70 lakh FASTags have been issued. If you haven’t got a tag for your vehicle, make sure to check out when and where to buy one. And if you have already got one, here’s how you can check your Wallet ID and activate it. Once the activation process is complete, you need to recharge your FASTag account. Here’s how to do that.

What is FASTag?

It is a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology-based sticker. You will need to affix that on your vehicle’s windscreen. The toll booth will have the RFID reader to scan these tags. Just like mobile wallets, you need to recharge the FASTag account for the amount to be debited at toll plazas. But, in order to recharge, a wallet ID is important. You can login using the credentials and recharge the account, just like you do with Paytm or Freecharge wallet. We have the HDFC FASTag with us, and the recharge process is pretty similar for all cards. Here is how to go about it.

How to recharge your account

Step 1: As mentioned above, we have a tag from HDFC bank. To recharge the account, visit https://fastag.hdfcbank.com/Login/Login?loginType=0

Step 2: If you are a first time user, click on the first box below, and complete the setup. If you have done that already, enter your user ID, password and login.Create account and login

Step 3: On the next page, click on recharge.Click on recharge

Step 4: Now, select the wallet ID, enter the recharge amount, and click on recharge. It will redirect you to the payment gateway. Here you can choose credit / debit card or internet banking options to enter your details.Enter amount and complete the transaction

Once the authentication is successful, your recharge amount will reflect in your account within 10 minutes. You will also get a confirmation regarding the same. Do note, for wallet users, maximum recharge amount is Rs 10,000. But if your KYC is complete, you can load up to Rs 100,000.

  • Published Date: December 26, 2019 9:14 AM IST

